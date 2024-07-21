Asia-Pacific Commonwealth General Assembly on Accreditation opened in Dubai

Tell a friend

The APAC Asia-Pacific Commonwealth Accreditation General Assembly kicked off today in Dubai, UAE, under the auspices of the Arab States Accreditation Centre GAC, the Emirates International Accreditation Centre EIAC and the Emirates National Accreditation System ENAS, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





The National Accreditation Centre is represented at the global forum by Gulzhan Amanzholova, Quality Management Representative and Zulyal Kabenova, Chief Specialist of the Department of Legal Work and International Cooperation. In general, the event brings together heads and experts of accreditation bodies from APAC member countries and will last until 18 July.





APAC was established on 1 January 2019 by merging two former regional accreditation cooperation bodies. APAC's main role is to manage and expand mutual recognition agreements between accreditation bodies in the Asia-Pacific region, facilitating the acceptance of conformity assessment results across the region and in other parts of the world.





APAC Chair Jennifer Evans and Vice Chair Raj Nathan sent greetings to the participants of the General Assembly.





Meeting 2024 provides the largest regional accreditation community in the world with an invaluable opportunity to gather and engage in meaningful discussions on accreditation-related topics. Your active participation and understanding is crucial as we collectively address the challenges and opportunities in our field", - the statement said.





The Assembly will address current issues in the field of accreditation for the Asia-Pacific region. Among other things, it will include a meeting of the APAC Executive Committee with the participation of committee chairs, a welcome session for new members and new representatives will be organised, and working groups on sustainable development, food safety, artificial intelligence, biobanks and medical testing, inspection and other topical areas of accreditation are also expected to meet.





Participation of the National Accreditation Centre in the event is an important component of Kazakhstan's international cooperation in the field of accreditation, integration with the world community in this direction.