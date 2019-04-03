Baikonur prepares for first in Y2019 cargo spacecraft launch

Photo: Roscosmos

The nearest space launch from Baikonur space-port is scheduled for April 4, 2019.

Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with Progress MS-11 will be the first cargo spacecraft to be launched to the International Space Station in 2019.

The specialists of RSC Energia successfully fueled the Progress MS-11 cargo spacecraft, after which the vehicle was brought to the assembly and testing unit and was installed onto the assembly rig for final operations, Roscosmos says.

The launch of Soyuz-2.1a with Progress MS-11 is set for April 4, 2019.

The cargo spacecraft will deliver fuel, water and other commodities required for the ISS operation in a manned mode.

The members of the current ISS Expedition 59 are ISS Commander Oleg Kononenko (Russia), and flight engineers - David Saint-Jacques (Canada), Anne MacClain (U.S.), Aleksey Ovchinin (Russia), Nick Hague (U.S.) and Christina Koch (U.S.).

