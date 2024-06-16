Belgian Province of Flemish Brabant is Interested in Strengthening Economic Ties with Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan met with the Governor of the Province of Flemish Brabant Jan Spooren, the CEO of the Chamber of Commerce VOKA Vlaams Brabant Kris Claes, as well as the Head of the Economic Department Gudrun Denhaen, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The parties discussed the prospects of development of political and trade as well as economic relations between the province of Flemish Brabant and regions and economic entities of Kazakhstan





Particular attention was paid to the development of cooperation in the logistics and pharmaceutical industries. High interest of European companies in expanding business in Kazakhstan was noted as well.





Kazakh diplomat informed the interlocutors about the political and economic reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





In this context, Margulan Baimukhan emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to a multi-vector and pragmatic foreign policy. Jan Spooren welcomed the high rate of development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium, as well as the European Union as a whole.





He noted the interest in the development of economic ties with economic entities of Kazakhstan, as well as cooperation in the field of education.





At the end of the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat offered the Governor of the Province to visit Kazakhstan and take part in the Astana International Forum in 2025. An agreement was reached to hold a presentation of trade, economic and investment opportunities of Kazakhstan for economic entities of the Province of Flemish Brabant.





The population of the province of Flemish Brabant is over 1.2 million people. The GDP of the province exceeds 51 billion euros. Companies of the province, such as ABInBEV and Sarens, are active on the Kazakh market.