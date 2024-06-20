17.06.2024, 21:43 6441
Budapest Expressed Interest in Further Deepening of the Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Partnership
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Zhanibek Abdrashov, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary met with Mihály Varga, Minister of Finance of Hungary, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Mihály Varga is the head of the Kazakh-Hungarian interparliamentary friendship group in the State Assembly (Parliament), co-chairman of the intergovernmental council on trade and economic cooperation, as well as the Hungarian-Kazakhstan strategic council.
Mihály Varga noted that in recent years, Hungarian-Kazakh relations have reached a qualitatively high level, working groups on nuclear energy and scientific diplomacy have been established, the Hungarian oil and gas company "MOL" has launched a gas field "Rozhkovskoye" in Kazakhstan, as well as the efforts should be made to increase the volume of mutual trade to 1 billion US dollars, according to the instructions of the two leaders. The Minister stated that he intends to use his government position to this end.
The Minister of Finance also stated that Hungary will take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union on July 1, and that Budapest will work in the EU-Central Asia direction to increase EU economic competition in energy security, "connectivity", "Global Gateway", and trade routes.
The Ambassador noted that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Kazakh-Hungarian strategic partnership, during which time ties between the two countries have grown significantly. One example is Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s official visit to Astana in November 2023.
The sides confirmed Kazakhstan and Hungary’s strong strategic partnership, expressed positive interactions in bilateral and multilateral formats, and expressed mutual interest in further strengthening and developing Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
19.06.2024, 08:45 6271
Prospects for Cooperation in the Military-Technical Sphere Discussed in Belgrade
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Serbia Madi Atamkulov met with Serbian Defense Minister Bratislav Gašić, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the results of the visit of the head of the Serbian Defense Ministry to Astana, as well as issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed.
Bratislav Gašić expressed his satisfaction with the negotiations in the Kazakh capital, noting that the implementation of the agreements reached will be under special control.
In turn, the Kazakh diplomat informed the Minister about the development of some projects under consideration by the parties.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.06.2024, 20:39 6786
Astana and Tokyo Exchange Views on Bilateral Cooperation
Tell a friend
Current issues of political and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Japan were discussed at the talks between Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan A.Bakayev and Director General of the European Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan M.Nakagome, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The two sides thoroughly discussed key aspects of further strengthening the strategic partnership, intensifying economic ties, as well as expanding the bilateral legal framework.
They exchanged views on topical issues of coordination within multilateral structures such as the UN and the IAEA.
Both sides noted the importance of the forthcoming First Summit of the Dialogue "Central Asia plus Japan".
A.Bakayev underlined the importance of high-level visits to strengthen the political and economic dialogue between the countries and contribute to the further development of the strategic partnership.
M.Nakagome informed about the prospects of cooperation in such priority areas as transport and logistics, human resources development and "green" economy.
As a conclusion of the meeting, the Kazakh and Japanese sides agreed to maintain close dialogue at the level of foreign ministries to further strengthen and deepen cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.06.2024, 19:37 6946
Ambassador of Austria Received at the Foreign Ministry Upon Completion of His Mission
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the Republic of Austria Willy Kempel on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic mission in our country, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Welcoming active bilateral contacts and growing trade and economic engagement, the parties expressed mutual interest in further deepening and expanding mutual beneficial partnership.
Deputy Minister stressed the importance of maintaining political dialogue, increasing economic and investment cooperation, as well as broadening legal framework.
In conclusion, Roman Vassilenko thanked the Austrian diplomat for the fruitful interaction and his significant contribution to strengthening bilateral ties between Kazakhstan and Austria.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.06.2024, 12:34 7111
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of the Republic of North Macedonia
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan Satybaldy Burshakov presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Ambassador Burshakov conveyed congratulations and best wishes of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the election of Siljanovska-Davkova as head of state following the recent presidential elections.
In his address, the diplomat expressed the readiness to expand political, trade and economic partnership, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties. In this context, he shared the plans of the newly opened Embassy of Kazakhstan in Skopje for the near future. Ambassador briefed the leadership of North Macedonia about the democratic reforms and new economic policy carried out by President Tokayev aimed at modernizing Kazakhstan society and the state. He also informed about foreign policy priorities, including strategic partnership with the European Union and major international events scheduled in Kazakhstan.
In her speech, the first female President in the country’s history, G.Siljanovska-Davkova, congratulated and welcomed the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, while expressing her interest in promoting cooperation with Astana both bilaterally and multilaterally for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries. The President wished the head of the Kazakh diplomatic mission success in finding new approaches to the development of economic relations, increasing mutual trade, as well as intensifying cooperation in the fields of culture, education, healthcare and tourism. President Siljanovska-Davkova conveyed sincere greetings to the Head of our State, as well as gratitude for the congratulations on the occasion of her election as president.
During the conversation held after the ceremony, President of North Macedonia supported the Ambassador’s initiative to organize events in 2025 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, and also expressed interest in promoting mutual high-level visits, while noting the significant potential for cooperation with the new Government of North Macedonia.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.06.2024, 15:41 6606
Kazakhstan Actively Supports the Efforts of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media
Tell a friend
The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Teresa Ribeiro, presented an analytical review of the state of media freedom in the OSCE region to the participants of the Permanent Council of the Organization and reported on the activities of her office over the past seven months, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Ribeiro expressed concern about the increasing pressure on the media and its negative impact on democratic principles and security in the OSCE region. She recalled that the commitments to support a free and independent press enshrined in the Helsinki Final Act remained at the core of the OSCE agenda.
Among the positive developments in the OSCE participating States in freedom of expression, the Representative noted that "in Kazakhstan, the penalties for obstructing the legitimate professional activities of journalists have been increased".
The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the OSCE, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, highly appreciated the cooperation with the Representative on Freedom of the Media, in particular, her Office’s recommendations on the draft Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Mass Media". The Kazakh diplomat informed the participants that the new law protects journalists and establishes a legal basis for their interaction with citizens and organizations. He also welcomed the Representative’s initiative to hold an OSCE regional event on the safety of journalists in Almaty on 26 and 27 June.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.06.2024, 19:50 45386
Kazakhstan and Lithuania Strengthen Cooperation in Foreign Policy Planning
Images | www.gov.kz
Tell a friend
As part of agreements’ implementation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Lithuania, consultations on foreign policy planning and analysis issues were held in Astana at Department directors’ level, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Kazakh side was represented by Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Analysis and Strategic Planning of Kazakhstan MFA Anuarbek Akhmetov, Lithuanian side - by Head of the Department of Strategic Management and Analysis of Lithuanian MFA Marius Janukonis.
During consultations, parties shared their experience in foreign policy planning and government management field, exchanged views on entire spectrum of international and regional agenda, and also agreed to continue the practice of regular consultations between departments.
Event participants emphasized the importance of strengthening the partnership between Kazakhstan and Lithuania and confirmed their commitment to further expand constructive and trusting dialogue between countries, in particular in the spirit of the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation between Kazakhstan and EU.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.06.2024, 18:21 45586
Kazakhstan and U.S. Strengthen Trade and Investment Cooperation
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, who arrived in Astana on a working visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of further development of Kazakh-American trade, economic and investment cooperation.
The parties highly appreciated the results of the TIFA meeting in the regional format and bilateral meetings at the governmental level, which coincided with the 20th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. - Central Asian Trade and Investment Framework Agreement. It is highly symbolic that such a significant event taking place in Astana, a driver of trade and investment growth in the region.
The United States is a key investor in Kazakhstan’s economy with more than 60 billion US dollars in capital. Mutual trade turnover in 2023 increased by 33% to reach 4 billion dollars, which indicates a long-term partnership between our countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.06.2024, 11:50 44621
Kazakhstan Strengthens Environmental Cooperation with the United Nations
Tell a friend
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin received a United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) delegation led by Arnold Kreilhuber, Regional Director and UNEP Representative for Europe. The visit was organized by UNEP to strengthen comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the negotiations, the parties exchanged views on the global environmental agenda, where they discussed the impact of climate change on Kazakhstan’s and Central Asia countries’ sustainable development.
First Deputy Minister Rakhmetullin informed about Kazakhstan’s initiatives in ecology and sustainable development, including the holding of the Regional Climate Summit in 2026 under the UN auspices, the "One Water Summit" with the French side, and the launch of the Project Office for Central Asia on climate change and green energy. "Our country is committed to the goals and objectives of the UN environmental conventions, and we hope to implement breakthrough green projects with UNEP", - noted the Kazakh diplomat.
In turn, Arnold Kreilhuber highly appreciated the active environmental position of our country, including the initiative to hold a Regional Climate Summit in 2026 under the UN auspices. He expressed UNEP’s readiness to become a co-organizer of this event. "Kazakhstan is home to us, as our Sub-Regional Office for Central Asia is located in Almaty, so we highly value cooperation with your country in the environmental and climate fields", - said the UN representative.
In this regard, Regional Director shared plans to strengthen the capacity of the UNEP Sub-Regional Office in Almaty and the UN agency’s future projects in Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries.
Importantly, the parties mutually agreed to actively promote common projects and set out clear steps for their further implementation.
The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), established in 1972, is the leading global environmental organization that sets the global environmental agenda and promotes the coherent implementation of the ecological component of sustainable development within the UN system. UNEP headquarters is located in Nairobi (Kenya). Since March 2015, the UNEP Subregional Office for Central Asia has been operating in Almaty.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
19.06.2024, 14:44Head of State awards Kazakhstanis for their heroism during recent flooding 19.06.2024, 08:456056Prospects for Cooperation in the Military-Technical Sphere Discussed in Belgrade 13.06.2024, 21:5173401Head of State Tokayev chairs meeting on tourism promotion 13.06.2024, 14:15Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration visited enterprises and met with the business community of Turkestan region71476Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration visited enterprises and met with the business community of Turkestan region 13.06.2024, 14:2670286In collaboration with ADB and Turkey - about Halal 14.06.2024, 10:3368796Olzhas Bektenov meets Central Asia head of PepsiCo: Kazakhstan localises food industry production 14.06.2024, 20:2767516Head of State Tokayev briefed on measures against corruption 22.05.2024, 12:2291201"Qazaqstan halqyna" fund to allocate over 15 billion tenge for flood-hit victims 22.05.2024, 10:1690156First Australian method fattening site to be launched this year in Turkestan region 22.05.2024, 09:3985761UNT 2024: more than 7 thousand applicants passed testing over 4 days 31.05.2024, 19:0185436Kazakh Head of State urges greater scientific work on forecasting natural disasters 31.05.2024, 18:4485081Fate of nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan to be decided at nationwide referendum - President