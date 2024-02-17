16.02.2024, 19:19 2016
Busan is Interested in Expanding Cooperation with Kazakhstan
As part of the working visit of the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to South Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, to the city of Busan, a meeting was held with the Mayor of Busan, Park Heong-joon, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the Ambassador emphasized Kazakhstan's special relationship with Busan, noting the presence of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan and the signing of the Agreement on Friendship and Cooperation between Almaty and Busan. In this regard, the Kazakh diplomat invited the Mayor of Busan to visit Almaty this year.
In turn, the Mayor of Busan having accepted the invitation with gratitude expressed an interest in expanding bilateral cooperation. The Korean mayor presented a city development plan and announced the upcoming construction of a new international airport in Busan.
As a result of the negotiations, an agreement was reached on cooperation in such areas as transport, logistics, tourism, as well as education in the field of IT and digital transformation, which corresponds to the country’s development priorities outlined by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
During the visit, several meetings were held with the management of companies based in Busan.
The visit program also includes attending the opening ceremony of the World Team Table Tennis Championship, in which the Kazakhstan national team of 10 athletes is participating.
15.02.2024, 16:41 8996
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has Outlined plans on the Eve of 15th Anniversary of Strategic Cooperation with Spain
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the Republic of Kazakhstan Jorge Urbiola, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral agenda, expansion of the legal framework, as well as planned high-level contacts, and cultural and humanitarian events in the year of the 15th anniversary of strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Spain.
The diplomats highlighted the importance of boosting trade and economic ties, which are the driving force of bilateral relations. In particular, in the near future it is planned to launch a number of investment projects in Kazakhstan with the participation of large Spanish companies.
Vasilenko emphasized that the Intergovernmental Agreement on Air Services planned for signing this year will give a significant impetus to the entire spectrum of Kazakh-Spanish relations.
In turn, Urbiola shared plans for the implementation of sports and image projects aimed at strengthening humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Spain.
In addition, the parties expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics in the field of education and science. Thus, this year a delegation of rectors of a number of Spanish universities is planning a visit to Astana, as well as the opening of a center for studying the Spanish language on the basis of one of the leading universities in Kazakhstan.
At the same time, the Kazakh diplomat raised the issue of easing the EU visa regime for citizens of Kazakhstan. As Roman Vasilenko noted, promoting dialogue and achieving specific measures in this area will help create favorable conditions for enhancing mutually beneficial interaction across the entire spectrum of cooperation.
For reference: Spain is an important economic partner of Kazakhstan in the EU. According to Kazakh statistics, in 2023 bilateral trade turnover amounted to 2 billion US dollars (exports - 1.5 billion, imports - 500 million). Since 2005, the gross inflow of direct investment from Spain to Kazakhstan has exceeded 300 million US dollars.
15.02.2024, 13:36 8521
Water Security Issues were Discussed at the Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Beibut Atamkulov visited one of the oldest universities in Uzbekistan, the Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers (TIIАMЕ), where he met with Rector Bahodir Mirzayev, faculty and students, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, Atamkulov made a report on topical areas of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, in which he noted the importance of economic and political reforms carried out in both countries, emphasizing the similarity of the ongoing transformations.
In his speech, Beibut Atamkulov also reported on the importance of the Treaty on Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, signed in December 2022, taking into account increased cooperation in the field of rational water use.
Touching upon the topic of water resources use, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan focused on the importance of water security issues in the region and the joint development of necessary measures based on the relevant instructions of the Heads of State.
15.02.2024, 12:43 8781
Kazakhstan and Malaysia Intensify Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Bulat Sugurbayev met with the Deputy President of the Senate of the Parliament of Malaysia Nur Jazlan Mohamed, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed further development of inter-parliamentary cooperation and the deepening of bilateral trade, investment, cultural, and humanitarian interaction.
Ambassador briefed his counterpart on the political and socio-economic reforms underway in Kazakhstan and extended an invitation to take part in the Astana International Forum.
As a result of the meeting the parties reached an agreement to continue the dynamic interaction within the framework of the "Friendship Group" between the Parliaments of the two countries.
14.02.2024, 20:38 9196
Topical Issues of strengthening political and economic cooperation discussed with EU’s Ambassador
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with the Head of the EU Mission in Kazakhstan Ambassador Kęstutis Jankauskas, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on topical issues of the bilateral and regional agenda, as well as priority areas of interaction for the near, medium and long term.
Both diplomats outlined further steps to fully realize the potential of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union (EPCA). In this context, the parties discussed plans for the annual meetings of the dialogue platforms provided for by the EPCA.
They paid particular attention to deepening cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, infrastructure, rare earth metals mining, energy, ecology and security.
In terms of interregional cooperation, Deputy Minister Vassilenko emphasized the successful holding of the EU - CA Investors Forum on Transport Connectivity in Brussels on January 29th - 30th. "Active work is underway to implement the Joint Roadmap for enhancing cooperation between Central Asia and the EU," he added.
In his turn, the EU Ambassador noted with satisfaction the dynamically developing dialogue at all levels of interaction. He expressed the readiness to provide assistance and support for the further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU in all areas of mutual interest.
The two diplomats agreed to continue close cooperation aimed at further deepening strategic cooperation.
For reference: The European Union is the main trade and investment partner for Kazakhstan. The EU accounts more than 30% of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade and foreign investment.
Trade turnover in January-November 2023 amounted to 37.7 billion US dollars (+ 3.2%), exports - 28.1 billion US dollars (-6.4%), imports - 9.6 billion US dollars (+ 32.3%). Trade turnover for 2022 amounted to 40 billion US dollars, which is 38% higher than in 2021 (28.9 billion US dollars). Exports amounted to 32.4 billion US dollars, imports - 7.6 billion US dollars.
According to the results of the 1 half of 2023, the inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) from the EU amounted to 5.2 billion US dollars.
13.02.2024, 20:02 18866
Kazakhstan Intends to Continue Democratic Transformations
Comprehensive presentation on democratic reforms was delivered to the diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan on the eve of the regular session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During a briefing on the topic "Promotion of human rights: a comprehensive dialogue on transformational reforms in Kazakhstan", First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairat Umarov, provided updates on the progress of political and human rights reforms in 2023, as well as the priorities and plans of Kazakhstan in its final year of HRC membership. Notably, one of the key outcomes of Kazakhstan's HRC membership last year was the adoption of the resolution "Ensuring quality education for peace and tolerance for every child", developed by Kazakhstan. Umarov expressed gratitude to the countries that co-sponsored and supported the resolution, with a total of 126 states acting as co-authors.
Simultaneously, the First Deputy Minister informed that in 2024, initiatives on gender equality and the elimination of domestic violence will be Kazakhstan's priorities at HRC sessions.
Vice Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Botagoz Zhakselekova, presented the results of implementing reforms by the Head of State in the field of human rights, including decentralization of the political system, simplification of party registration, and protection of citizens' rights. Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Alua Nadirkulova, highlighted the role of the consultative and advisory body, the "Dialogue Platform on the Human Dimension", at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Additionally, representatives of the diplomatic corps had the opportunity to pose questions to the speakers.
During the briefing, the renowned Kazakh diplomat, Jarbussynova, presented her program, goals, and visions as a candidate for membership in the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women for 2025-2028.
13.02.2024, 19:08 18691
Astana and Jakarta Strengthen Comprehensive Cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Serzhan Abdykarimov held a meeting with the Director-General for Asia-Pacific and African Affairs of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abdul Kadir Jailani, during which diplomats discussed the state and prospects of political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian relations between the two countries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties coordinated plans and timelines for inter-ministerial political consultations, substantive issues for the upcoming session of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, specific areas of interaction between the Chambers of Commerce and Industry and business circles, as well as strengthening the contractual and legal framework between Kazakhstan and Indonesia.
During the conversation, the parties also discussed the development of multilateral ties and planned activities in the cultural-humanitarian sphere.
13.02.2024, 14:01 19051
New Ambassador of Serbia to Kazakhstan Presented Copies of Credentials
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received the copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Kazakhstan Vladimir Jovičić, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The diplomats discussed the prospects for the development of the entire spectrum of partnership between Kazakhstan and Serbia, with particular emphasis on expanding trade and economic cooperation within the framework of implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu to Belgrade in November 2023.
The parties exchanged views on the events scheduled for this year, including the 3rd meeting of the Kazakh-Serbian Intergovernmental Commission, the visit of Serbian parliamentarians from the friendship group to Kazakhstan, as well as political consultations between the two ministries.
At the end of the conversation, the Serbian Ambassador thanked for the warm welcome and noted he is ready to make every effort to further strengthen the broad cooperation between the two countries.
13.02.2024, 13:59 19031
Prospects of Kazakh-Austrian Cooperation Discussed at MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the Republic of Kazakhstan Willy Kempel, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The talks focused on relevant bilateral and multilateral issues.
The diplomats expressed mutual aspiration to further strengthen Kazakh-Austrian political, economic and people-to-people ties.
The parties noted the important role the Bilateral Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation plays in facilitating business contacts and investment partnership (co-chaired by Roman Vassilenko and Director General of the Federal Ministry for Labour and Economics of Austria Florian Frauscher).
The Deputy Minister stressed Kazakh side’s interest in broadening the legal framework of the bilateral cooperation and, specifically, in concluding new cooperation agreements in the legal sphere.
Moreover, Vassilenko raised the issue of simplifying the visa regime for the citizens of Kazakhstan by the European Union, noting that advancing dialogue and concrete measures in this area will promote favourable conditions for mutually beneficial cooperation across the whole spectrum of relationship.
For reference: Kazakhstan and Austria are important economic partners.
In 2023, according to Kazakhstan’s statistics bilateral trade turnover amounted to 332.6 million US dollars (exports -9.7 million, imports - 322.9 million). Since 2005, the volume of Austrian investments to Kazakhstan has exceeded 3 billion US dollars.
