Malaysian PM congratulates President of Kazakhstan on his birthday

Leaders of foreign countries are sending letters of congratulation to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his 71th birthday, Kazinform News Agency reports.





President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday emphasizing comprehensive support of political and economic reforms carried out by the President of Kazakhstan, BELTA reported.





The Belarusian President expressed confidence that traditionally open and friendly communication with the Kazakh leader will be filled with a new constructive content, and will promote further consistent development of the bilateral cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership for the benefit of Belarus and Kazakhstan.





President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to congratulate him on his birthday and wish him good health and every success in his endeavors as the head of state, Trend reported.





During the phone conversation, it was emphasized that high-level reciprocal visits contribute to further strengthening bilateral cooperation and highlighted the importance of the recent visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.





The heads of state expressed confidence that the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will continue to develop successfully and exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation and future contacts.





President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon also congratulated President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday and wished him success in implementation of the plans set for the benefit of the Kazakh people, according to Khovar.





The Tajik President pointed out high dynamics of development of the Tajik-Kazakh relations of cooperation, which moved to the level of strategic partnership and alliance thanks to joint efforts. He emphasized the Kazakh President’s important role in the consistent promotion of this process.





The sides exchanged views on international and regional agenda and discussed the schedule of the upcoming bilateral and multilateral meetings at the highest level.





The Kazakh President also had a telephone conversation with President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them further, WAM reported.





During the call, His Highness congratulated President Tokayev on his birthday which falls on May 17th wishing him a long life with prolonged health and happiness.





As Anadolu reported, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev on Friday discussed global and regional issues in a phone call.





President Erdogan stated that they aimed to bring new dimensions to the relationship between the two countries in the upcoming period," the country’s Communications Directorate said on X.





The Turkish president also expressed satisfaction with the start of the rehabilitation process following Kazakhstan's flood disaster, saying Ankara is always willing to provide assistance.





Erdogan also extended birthday greetings to Tokayev.





Russian President Vladimir Putin sent birthday greetings to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, TASS reported citing the press service of the Kremlin.





We in Russia truly value your personal contribution to the development of strategic partnership and allied relations between our countries, as well as our constructive interaction in the EAEU, the CSTO, the CIS, the SCO and other multilateral organisations. I greatly appreciate our strong and friendly relations. We will continue to work together for the benefit of the fraternal peoples of Russia and Kazakhstan," the letter of congratulation reads.