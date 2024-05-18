1999-2022: More than a million minors in the United States have lost their loved ones due to drugs and weapons1999-2022: More than a million minors in the United States have lost their loved ones due to drugs and weapons
President Tokayev appoints new governor of Mangistau region
As per a decree of the President of Kazakhstan, Nurdaulet Kilybay, ex-Mayor of Aktau and ex-Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC OzenMunayGas, has been appointed today the governor of Mangistau region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Born in 1978, in Beineu, Mangystau region, Nurdaulet Kilybay is a graduate of the Mukhamedzhan Tynyshpayev Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communications (1999), Eurasian National Gumilyov University (2003), and Stafford House International in Boston, the U.S. (2018).
In different years, he held various positions in Kazakhstan Temir Zholy entities, and at the Ministry of Transport and Communications.
From November 2018 to June 2020, he was deputy governor of Mangistau region.
From June 2020 to October 2022, he was Mayor of Aktau.
In October 2022, he was appointed the deputy governor of Mangistau region, and in January 2023, he was appointed Director General – Chairman of the Management Board of JSC OzenMunayGas company.
Foreign presidents send birthday greetings to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Leaders of foreign countries are sending letters of congratulation to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his 71th birthday, Kazinform News Agency reports.
President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday emphasizing comprehensive support of political and economic reforms carried out by the President of Kazakhstan, BELTA reported.
The Belarusian President expressed confidence that traditionally open and friendly communication with the Kazakh leader will be filled with a new constructive content, and will promote further consistent development of the bilateral cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership for the benefit of Belarus and Kazakhstan.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to congratulate him on his birthday and wish him good health and every success in his endeavors as the head of state, Trend reported.
During the phone conversation, it was emphasized that high-level reciprocal visits contribute to further strengthening bilateral cooperation and highlighted the importance of the recent visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.
The heads of state expressed confidence that the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will continue to develop successfully and exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation and future contacts.
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon also congratulated President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday and wished him success in implementation of the plans set for the benefit of the Kazakh people, according to Khovar.
The Tajik President pointed out high dynamics of development of the Tajik-Kazakh relations of cooperation, which moved to the level of strategic partnership and alliance thanks to joint efforts. He emphasized the Kazakh President’s important role in the consistent promotion of this process.
The sides exchanged views on international and regional agenda and discussed the schedule of the upcoming bilateral and multilateral meetings at the highest level.
The Kazakh President also had a telephone conversation with President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them further, WAM reported.
During the call, His Highness congratulated President Tokayev on his birthday which falls on May 17th wishing him a long life with prolonged health and happiness.
As Anadolu reported, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev on Friday discussed global and regional issues in a phone call.
President Erdogan stated that they aimed to bring new dimensions to the relationship between the two countries in the upcoming period," the country’s Communications Directorate said on X.
The Turkish president also expressed satisfaction with the start of the rehabilitation process following Kazakhstan's flood disaster, saying Ankara is always willing to provide assistance.
Erdogan also extended birthday greetings to Tokayev.
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent birthday greetings to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, TASS reported citing the press service of the Kremlin.
We in Russia truly value your personal contribution to the development of strategic partnership and allied relations between our countries, as well as our constructive interaction in the EAEU, the CSTO, the CIS, the SCO and other multilateral organisations. I greatly appreciate our strong and friendly relations. We will continue to work together for the benefit of the fraternal peoples of Russia and Kazakhstan," the letter of congratulation reads.
17.05.2024
Malaysian PM congratulates President of Kazakhstan on his birthday
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev bade farewell to Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim at the Astana airport on Friday. The Malaysian Prime Minister left Kazakhstan after his official visit, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.
Anwar Ibrahim, in turn, thanked the President of Kazakhstan for warm reception, extending his best wishes on the occasion of his birthday.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim presented Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with a birthday cake, saying "Happy Birthday Mr. President!
Today, on the 17th of May, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turns 71.
16.05.2024
President signs law prohibiting foreign pedophiles from entering Kazakhstan
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on improvement of legislation in migration and correctional system," Kazinform News Agency reports.
Initiated by the Parliament deputies, the Law is aimed at improvement of the legislation in the field of migration and correctional system.
As per the Law, foreigners convicted of crimes against sexual inviolability of minors will be banned from entering Kazakhstan and acquisition of Kazakhstan nationality.
Besides, the law bans entry into Kazakhstan for foreigners engaged in extremist or terrorist activities, those holding a seniour position in an organized group (criminal organization), those who have committed a grievous or extremely grievous crime in Kazakhstan and transferred to country of their citizenship based on international treaties.
16.05.2024
Kazakhstan names First Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister
Akan Rakhmetullin has been designated as the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Akorda press service said in a released statement that Akan Rakhmetullin had been named the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the president’s decree.
Rakhmetullin who previously was the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN, hails from Almaty and is a graduate of the Almaty Energy Institute and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Akan Rakhmetullin served at the Kazakh diplomatic mission in Pakistan, Kazakhstan’s Permanent Mission to the UN and held other notable posts at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
16.05.2024
Malaysia is one of important and reliable partners of Kazakhstan in Southeast Asia
A welcoming ceremony for the Malaysian delegation, led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, was held at the Akorda residence, Presidential press service reports.
During the tete-a-tete meeting, the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called Malaysia one of Kazakhstan's important and reliable partners in Southeast Asia.
Kazakhstan and Malaysia have long-standing ties of friendship and mutual cooperation. We have good traditions in this area, so I believe that your visit will provide a very strong impetus to the further development of ties between Kazakhstan and Malaysia. We are ready to make additional efforts to advance our interaction and cooperation in many important areas", - said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
According to the Kazakh President, over thirty years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, a solid foundation of mutually beneficial cooperation has been formed, which is becoming more and more important given the current geopolitical and economic realities.
Anwar Ibrahim expressed his gratitude to the Head of State for the warm welcome and noted that he attached great importance to this visit, as evidenced by the representative composition of the Malaysian delegation, which arrived in Astana.
The meeting focused on ways to expand cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment and humanitarian spheres. The sides also exchanged views on topical issues on the regional and international agenda.
The discussions then proceeded in an expanded format with the participation of the delegations of the parties.
16.05.2024
Nurlan Nogayev relieved of the post of Mangistau region governor
Nurlan Nogayev has been relieved of the post of akim (governor) of the Mangistau region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Nurlan Nogayev has been relieved of the post of akim of the Mangistau region by the presidential decree," a statement by the Akorda press service reads.
Born in 1967, Nurlan Nogayev hails from the Aktobe region. Graduate of Kazakhstani and Russian higher education institutions, he started his professional career in his native region. He mostly worked in oil and gas companies, including KazMunayGas, throughout the early years of his career.
In 2012 he was appointed the akim (governor) of the West Kazakhstan region.
Four years later he became the governor of the Atyrau region.
In December 2019 Nogayev took up the post of the Energy Minister.
He was named the governor of the Mangistau region back in September 2021.
15.05.2024
Amendments to technical regulations and requirements for certain types of goods adopted at EEC Council meeting
At the regular meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission on 14 May 2024 online adopted a number of amendments to technical regulations and documents establishing mandatory requirements for certain types of goods. The Kazakh side was headed by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the adopted decision, such types of means and products for oral hygiene, such as fixing powders and pastes for dentures, toothbrushes and floss, will now be assessed for compliance with uniform sanitary requirements through state registration. This will minimise the circulation on the markets of the EAEU countries of oral hygiene products that do not comply with the established standards.
The amendments to the technical regulation "On the Safety of Toys" were adopted without objection. Now new definitions will appear on the labelling labels, such as "flavoured toy", "stuffed toy", "rattle", "set for the development of taste skills", "board games for the development of sense of smell", "taste sets" and others.
A package of amendments to the rules for determining the origin of goods from developing and least developed countries was approved. These rules are applied for granting tariff preferences. The amendments will facilitate the simplification of the procedure for confirmation of origin during customs clearance of goods. In particular, the possibility to use a copy of the certificate of origin instead of the original, or in electronic form, is being introduced on a permanent basis. Requirements for the conditions of transport of goods, provisions on electronic databases of third countries to verify the certificate of origin and others have been specified.
The EEC Council also supported amendments to the rules for determining the country of origin of certain types of goods for public procurement. The main change concerns the definition of the country of origin of goods for granting national treatment when participating in public procurement. Thanks to the new wording, it will not matter whether the goods are offered by suppliers from the country where the procurement is carried out or from other EAEU member states.
15.05.2024
Olzhas Bektenov notes necessity to give serious impetus to agricultural machinery development
Head of the Government Olzhas Bektenov visited a number of backbone industrial enterprises of the region within the framework of his working trip to Akmola region and familiarised himself with the prospects for increasing production of construction and thermal insulation materials, agricultural and cargo machinery, primeminister.kz reports.
Prime Minister toured the workshops of Kazrost engineering Ltd. The company specialises in the production of agricultural machinery, is equipped with programmable fibre laser machines, modern sheet bending and pipe bending machines, semi-automatic welding machines, numerically controlled turning and milling equipment and other equipment necessary for the production process. The plant produces up to 1 thousand combines and up to 1 thousand tractors annually. Due to the location of the enterprise in one of the leading grain-growing regions, its products are in great demand. The main customer is KazAgroFinance JSC.
Managing Director of Kazrost Engineering Ltd. Daryn Imanmusayev informed about further plans to expand production and increase the model range. In order to deepen localisation and increase Kazakhstani content, an additional workshop for the production of cabins, tilt chambers and bonnets will be built and also equipped with modern equipment. At the moment, design and pre-project documentation is being worked out.
Olzhas Bektenov noted the need to give a serious impetus to the development of agricultural machinery. In this direction, the Government intends to support domestic enterprises, as well as interested in localisation of production of world leading companies in the industry on the example of Kazrost engineering Ltd, Claas and others, which have already established enterprises for the production of agricultural machinery in Kazakhstan. In this regard, new tools to support such enterprises will be introduced in the near future, including by refusing to subsidise imported machinery and increasing subsidies for machinery produced in Kazakhstan.
Prime Minister visited Makinsky plant of thermal insulation, where he familiarised himself with the process of production of materials, inspected equipment and finished products. The enterprise produces thermal insulation materials for the construction industry with high export potential.
A technological line of the Italian company has been introduced at the production plant. The capacity of the plant is 34 thousand tonnes of finished products per year. The plant produces the whole range of basalt-based thermal insulation materials, including boards for sandwich panels. In January-March 2024, 5,832 tonnes of mineral wool boards worth 1.4 billion tenge were produced.
Zhasulan Mukhametzhan, General Director of the plant, informed about the joint project with Slovak partners on delivery of modern centrifuges to increase the capacity from the existing 34 thousand tonnes to 50-55 thousand tonnes of finished products per year. In addition, as part of modernisation, it is planned to reduce environmental emissions to minimum values.
Due to the introduction of new technologies, the plant intends in the future to obtain the status of "green" production, which implies the complete absence of negative impact on the environment.
In Kokshetau, Prime Minister familiarised himself with the potential of the local manufacturer of facing ceramic bricks ENKI. Over the year, production increased by 16.5% and exceeded 4.3 billion tenge. In January-February 2024, 629 million tenge worth of products were produced. Today the plant is 90% loaded. Its total design capacity is 90 million bricks per year.
For reference: In Akmola region there are 1290 industrial enterprises, including 27 large, 53 medium and 1210 small. In January-February 2024, the region's industrial output totalled 279.9 billion tenge, up 8% on the same period last year. In the manufacturing industry, production grew by 3.1% to 204.4 billion tenge. Machine building accounts for 16.6% of the total volume. The industry demonstrates dynamic growth: the volume of production since the beginning of the year increased by 3.6%, totalling 33.9 billion tenge.
