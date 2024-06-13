11.06.2024, 18:45 10831
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Participated in the Ministerial Session of the BRICS+ Dialogue
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu participated in the ministerial session of the BRICS Dialogue with Developing Countries at the invitation of the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The session was attended by the foreign ministers and deputy foreign ministers of the BRICS member states - Russia, Brazil, China, India, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, and representatives from the invited countries such as Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Venezuela, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cuba, Laos, Mauritania, Thailand, Türkiye, and Sri Lanka.
The forum was held under the theme "Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security".
In his address, Minister Murat Nurtleu emphasized the uniqueness of the BRICS platform as a prime example of intercontinental and interregional cooperation. Kazakhstan views this union as a powerful driver of global economic growth and sustainable development. Today, Astana has a diplomatic presence in all BRICS countries without exception.
Last year, our trade turnover with BRICS members increased by 55%, exceeding 70 billion US dollars. We look forward to further expanding our ties on digital-technologies, critical minerals, agriculture, infrastructure, investment projects and many other areas," noted Murat Nurtleu.
Minister Nurtleu underscored the importance of joint efforts in addressing current global challenges. He highlighted timely initiatives by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s international initiatives, such as establishing the UN Regional Hub on SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan, forming the International Agency for Biological Safety, and the vision on "World Unity for Just Peace and Harmony".
He outlined Kazakhstan’s priorities during its chairmanship of several regional organizations (SCO, CICA, IFAS, CSTO, OTS, IOFS, and others), conveying the nation’s vision and positions on key international issues to the event participants.
On the sidelines of the ministerial meeting, Minister Nurtleu held bilateral discussions with the foreign ministers of Russia, Türkiye, Belarus, Iran, Sri Lanka and Ethiopia. These bilateral meetings centered on strengthening trade and economic ties and sharing perspectives on significant international and regional matters.
BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) is a political and economic alliance established in June 2006 at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum under the original name BRIC. In 2010, with the addition of South Africa, the alliance became BRICS. As of January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia have joined as new members.
Each member state holds the chairmanship for one year. This year, the Russian Federation is the chair. The 16th BRICS Summit of Heads of State is scheduled for October 22-24, 2024, in Kazan.
Kazakhstan is a regular participant in BRICS+ Summits, having attended high-level events in 2015, 2022, and 2023.
11.06.2024
Reforms of Kazakhstan in the Investment and Economic Spheres were Discussed in Chisinau
A round table on "Investment and Economic reforms in Kazakhstan: Opportunities for Kazakh-Moldovan Business" was held in Chisinau, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event was attended by members of Parliament and Government, representatives of business and academic circles, the media of Moldova.
Speaking at the round table, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Moldova Almat Aidarbekov spoke about the transformations and reforms being implemented in our country in the investment and economic spheres.
In particular, the Kazakh diplomat informed the audience about the main tasks set by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in September 2023 in his State of the Nation Address, as well as to the Government in February this year.
In the light of Kazakhstan’s reforms, special attention was paid to the prospects of relations between Astana and Chisinau.
The Ambassador welcomed the intentions of the Moldovan partners to open the Embassy in Astana, expressing confidence that this will contribute to further deepening bilateral ties.
The Kazakh diplomat also said that in order to further institutionalize the mechanisms for the development of bilateral economic cooperation, together with the Honorary Consuls of Kazakhstan, it is planned to launch the Kazakh-Moldovan Business Council. The Ambassador also informed about the appointment of a new Honorary Consul in Balti.
According to him, Moldovan citizens are already showing interest in Kazakhstan. Thus, this year Moldova entered the top 10 countries for the first time, whose citizens most often enter Kazakhstan. Since the beginning of the year, more than 3,000 thousand Moldovan citizens have entered our country for various purposes, including business.
This is also facilitated by the 50,000-strong Moldovan diaspora living in Kazakhstan, which is a kind of "friendship bridge" between our countries.
Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry of Moldova, Co-chairman of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission Vladimir Bolea noted the positive development of bilateral trade. He stressed the potential for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Moldova in the field of agriculture and tourism, as well as expressed the hope for holding the next meeting of the IGC in 2025.
Sergiu Harea, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, noted the importance of organizing mutual trade missions, suggesting holding a Business Forum with the participation of entrepreneurs of the two countries.
The event aroused the interest of representatives of the business community.
The speakers at the round table noted the potential in relations in the fields of agriculture, tourism and the IT industry.
10.06.2024
Kazakhstan and the UAE Discussed the Implementation of a Joint Project in the Field of Energy
Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Najmedin Mukhametaliuly, met with the CEO of "Masdar", Mohamed Al Ramahi, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of a joint project in the energy sector. Kazakh Ambassador emphasized that Kazakhstan aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and increase the share of renewable energy sources from 4% to 15% by 2030. He highlighted the importance of the project to construct a 1 GW wind power plant in Kazakhstan, undertaken by "Masdar".
In turn, Mohamed Al Ramahi noted that Kazakhstan has great potential in the field of green energy development, and "Masdar" is committed to bringing this project to a successful and effective conclusion.
As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to work together on the implementation of this project.
07.06.2024
Prospects for Strengthening the Strategic Partnership between Astana and Tokyo Discussed at the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan
First Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin held talks with Yoichi Fukazawa, Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The conversation addressed current issues of Kazakhstan-Japan cooperation.
The parties welcomed the successful holding of the event on the 30th anniversary of the International Science and Technology Centre, hosted in Astana on June 6 with the participation of the Japanese Vice-Minister.
Discussion focused on the contribution of Kazakhstan and Japan to the development of the Centre over the past years and ways of further cooperation.
The sides also discussed regional and international partnership in priority areas such as international security issues in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation.
A.Rakhmetullin noted Kazakhstan's interest in strengthening co-ordination within multilateral structures such as the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Y.Fukazawa stressed the possibility of strengthening of traditionally friendly relations between the countries in view of the positive potential in this direction.
Particular attention was paid to supporting each other within the UN and other international organisations.
At the end of the meeting both sides agreed to promote further dialogue between Foreign Ministries.
The International Science and Technology Centre is an intergovernmental organisation founded in 1992. The headquarters of the Centre is located in Astana. The main activity of the organisation is the management of research and development projects.
07.06.2024
Kazakhstan and Norway are Developing Cooperation in the Field of Higher Education and Research
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Norway Adil Tursunov held a meeting with the Minister of Higher Education and Research of Norway Oddmund Hoel, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on the prospects and possibilities for intensifying cooperation between Astana and Oslo in scientific research.
Kazakh Ambassador informed the Norwegian minister about the higher education policy of Kazakhstan, as well as the "Bolashak" international program, which allows students from our country to study in the Norwegian universities.
In turn, the Minister pointed at the potential of the European Union scholarship program for the exchange of students and teachers "Erasmus+" and the European Union framework program for research and innovation "Horizon Europe" for the Kazakh students.
In conclusion, the Ambassador and the Minister discussed plans to organize a visit of the delegation of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan to Norway later this year.
07.06.2024
Steps to strengthen multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and EU outlined in Brussels
Roman Vassilenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, has taken part in the 21st meeting of the Republic of Kazakhstan - European Union Cooperation Committee (CC), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Luc Devigne, Deputy Managing Director for Russia, Eastern Partnership, Central Asia and OSCE of the European External Action Service (EEAS) co-chaired the meeting on behalf of the European Union. Representatives of Kazakh line ministries and departments, as well as representatives of various directorates-general of the European Commission attended the event.
During the meeting, a detailed review of the implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between Kazakhstan and the EU and its member states as well as the agreements reached during the visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Brussels on November 25-26, 2021, took place.
The main issues of discussion were political, trade and economic cooperation, transport, energy, education, science, environmental protection, and strategies to deal with the challenges posed by climate change as well as interaction in the areas of the rule of law and human rights.
Within the framework of political cooperation, the parties appreciated the positive dynamics of exchange of these meetings at the highest levels. The Deputy Minister affirmed that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the rule of law and human rights, and that these are priority areas of cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the EU.
In this context, he informed his European counterparts in detail about the large-scale political reforms of President Tokayev implemented in the country to build a Just and Fair Kazakhstan. The European side expressed support for the course of the country’s leadership towards political modernization and declared an intention to provide further support in these pathbreaking endeavors. In this regard, the European partners welcomed the adoption by the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the Law on Mass Media aimed at further development and enhancement of the media in the country.
Pertaining to human rights issues, the importance of intensifying inter-parliamentary cooperation was noted. The Kazakh side voiced its intention to participate in training seminars in its process of modernizing and strengthening its national law enforcement agencies.
Particular attention during the meeting was paid to the issue of the EU visa facilitation for citizens of Kazakhstan. Mentioning the unilateral steps of Kazakhstan towards European countries to introduce a visa-free regime and the integrity of the people of Kazakhstan visiting EU countries, Roman Vassilenko noted the Kazakh society is waiting for appropriate measures to make it easier to obtain Schengen visas. He expressed hope this issue will be resolved in the near future.
He noted the European Union is the main trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan. The EU accounts for about 30 percent of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade and 40 percent of accumulated foreign direct investment. He emphasized the positive dynamics in the economic, trade and investment spheres, despite geopolitical challenges.
The Kazakh diplomat also noted the importance of preventing negative consequences on trade and economic relations between the parties in light of the EU restrictive measures on Russia. He emphasized the need for diversification in the field of trade by expanding the export of Kazakh products, in particular, agricultural products, to EU countries. The European side again assured the sanctions are not directed against Kazakhstan. The EU support was also voiced regarding access by Kazakh products to the European market.
The Kazakh side drew attention to the importance of intensifying cooperation in the field of green energy within the framework of the EU’s Green Deal Strategy, as well as the implementation of the Road Map for 2023-2024 on the implementation of the Kazakhstan - EU Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership in the field of the sustainable raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen value chains signed in November 2022. At the meeting, they also discussed cooperation in combating climate change, in particular, the plans of the Government of Kazakhstan to achieve carbon neutrality in 2060.
During the discussion of transport issues, the European side confirmed the interest of the European Investment Bank and other EU financial institutions in investing in the development of the transit and transport industry of Kazakhstan and the region, including the development of the so-called Central Trans-Caspian Transport Network traversing southern Kazakhstan, the Middle Corridor, as well as the potential alignment of Kazakhstan’s transport infrastructure with the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T).
An equally important topic of discussion at the meeting was the interaction between Kazakhstan and the EU within the framework of the EU Strategy for Central Asia and the Global Gateway initiative.
The parties expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation in the Central Asia - EU format and discussed ways of high-quality implementation of the Joint Road Map for Deepening Ties between Central Asia and the EU adopted on October 23, 2023, in Luxembourg and the preparation of a number of other upcoming events in 2024. Issues of regional security, sustainable development, environmental protection and the development of civil society were identified as important areas.
Overall, the regular meeting of Kazakhstan - EU Cooperation Committee have made it possible to conduct a thorough exchange of views and outline specific steps for further implementation of EPCA, as well as to carry out preparatory work for the 21st meeting of Kazakhstan-EU Cooperation Council at the level of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Hungary during the latter’s Presidency at the European Council, which should take place in October 2024.
For reference: The Cooperation Committee serves as a platform for a regular exchange of views and updates on the implementation of EPCA between Kazakhstan and the EU in areas of political developments, rule of law, good governance, human rights protection, etc.
06.06.2024
Cooperation between Libraries of Kazakhstan and Serbia Discussed in Belgrade
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Serbia Madi Atamkulov met with Director of the National Library of Serbia Vladimir Pištalo, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the visit, the Kazakh diplomat informed about the work carried out by the Embassy to translate the works of Kazakh writers into Serbian, noting the importance of continuing this trend to familiarize Serbian readers with the rich spiritual heritage of Kazakhstan.
The two sides also discussed the possibility of creating a Center of Kazakh culture in Serbian libraries, which will allow the Serbian public to receive information about the culture, history, traditions and fiction of Kazakhstan. The parties also expressed interest in the implementation of joint programs and projects: seminars and exhibitions.
In turn, Vladimir Pištalo expressed his gratitude for the expansion of the fund of books of Kazakhstani writers in Serbian language and reported on the readiness to bring cooperation with the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan to a new level and sign a Memorandum of Cooperation in the near future.
At the end of the meeting the Embassy of Kazakhstan donated to the Library a collection of Kazakh folk tales in Serbian language, which was published in December 2023.
06.06.2024
Goodwill Ambassadors Project Launched at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Kazakh Foreign Ministry hosted a ceremony to launch the "Goodwill Ambassadors of Kazakhstan" project, with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the project aims to foster dialogue between cultures and peoples, increase the country’s visibility, and promote its achievements abroad.
In his welcoming speech, Minister Nurtleu emphasised that there is no alternative to Kazakhstan’s multi-vector and constructive foreign policy, conducted in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.
In an unprecedented geopolitical environment, public and cultural-humanitarian diplomacy is becoming increasingly in demand. Thanks to your victories and outstanding performances on world stages, arenas, and conferences, our turquoise flag is raised across the globe, and our national anthem resounds with pride," stated the Foreign Minister.
Public figures of Kazakhstan, who make a tangible contribution to shaping a positive international image of our country, have been invited to participate in the project. Among them are violin virtuoso, conductor, and director of the Alliance of Orchestras of the Asia-Pacific region Marat Bisengaliev; Olympic champion cyclist Alexander Vinokurov; artist and anti-nuclear activist Karikbek Kuyukov; pop singer Mirhidai Mirfarukh, known globally by his stage name Adam; Chairman of the Executive Board of the "University Medical Center" Corporate Fund and cardiac surgeon Yuriy Pya; political scientist and historical map researcher Mukhit-Ardager Sydyknazarov; chief conductor of the State Academic Folklore and Ethnographic Orchestra named after N.Tlendiyev "Otyrar Sazy" Dinara Tlendiyeva; and powerlifting world record holder and Guinness Book record holder Sergey Tsyrulnikov.
Alexander Vinokurov, in his speech, noted that on the eve of the Paris Olympics, receiving the status of Goodwill Ambassador, which he shares with all members of the Astana Qazaqstan Team, lifts their spirits and strengthens their resolve and faith in victory.
Speaking on behalf of the creative intelligentsia, Dinara Tlendiyeva also expressed her gratitude for the trust and emphasised the significant importance of how positively Kazakh culture is perceived by international audiences.
The introduction of successful international practices of Goodwill Ambassadors in Kazakhstan, involving compatriots who have achieved success in art, sports, science, medicine, and other fields, is intended to strengthen the country’s authority and expand cultural and humanitarian communications, serving as conduits of peace, friendship, and international solidarity.
06.06.2024
Central Asian Countries, European Union Discuss Prospects for Political and Security Cooperation
Key issues related to strengthening regional security, enhancing interregional cooperation and international agenda were discussed in the EU headquarters, within the framework of the 11th Meeting of the High-Level Political and Security Dialogue between Central Asia and the European Union (HLPSD), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The deputy foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and Deputy Secretary-General and Political Director of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora participated in the HLPSD.
The participants discussed the course of implementation of the Joint Roadmap for Deepening Ties between Central Asia and the EU. They examined the dynamics of transport, trade, economic, energy and climate relations, as well as addressing common security challenges related to the situation in Afghanistan.
In his remarks, Roman Vassilenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, presented several initiatives aimed at enhancing interregional cooperation with the EU. These initiatives, once implemented, are expected to bring new dynamics into the relations in the areas of energy, trade and water resource management.
Roman Vassilenko highlighted the priorities of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS). He announced a program for continuous monitoring of the basin ecosystem to be implemented over the next three years and the creation of a mechanism for long-term intraregional cooperation on the Aral issue.
In this regard, the Deputy Minister called on the parties to synchronize efforts in the fields of effective irrigation, the operation of water and energy facilities, and the implementation of environmental measures.
According to Roman Vassilenko, Central Asia and the EU today possess a wide range of partnership tools, including sectoral platforms, a trust-based political dialogue and institutional mechanisms. These tools are essential for achieving new qualitative indicators in trade, transport, exports, energy, cross-border development, and other areas. "This is also observed in the dynamics of the interstate political dialogue within Central Asia, alongside the steady increase in export-import operations across the region and the creation of large regional projects that change the economic landscape and prospects for Central Asia," the diplomat has remarked.
The Deputy Minister informed that Kazakhstan is actively preparing to host the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States scheduled for 2024 at which the country is planning to present the region’s cooperation priorities, aimed, among others, at strengthening international subjectivity of the region. This will, in turn, expand opportunities for enhanced interregional cooperation with the European Union.
The Kazakh diplomat also briefed on the results of the first meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of Central Asian nations with the President of Kazakhstan in May 2024. The meeting has a potential to become an effective platform for combining efforts to prevent challenges and threats, as well as to develop the necessary response strategies in the region.
Emphasizing the importance of educational initiatives, human capital advancement and fostering professional networks in the context of interregional cooperation, Roman Vassilenko thanked the European counterparts for the excellent organization of the recent inaugural training for diplomats and officials from Central Asian countries hosted at the College of Europe.
In his turn, Enrique Mora noted that cooperation between Central Asia and the European Union is progressing steadily and the sides have already started implementing the Joint Roadmap for Deepening Ties between Central Asia and the EU.
He emphasised that the region faces major environmental challenges related to climate change as well as security issues in the context of the situation in Afghanistan.
Noting the similarity of these challenges, the EU diplomat said that Central Asia can continue to count on the EU’s support in addressing them.
Following the HLPSD, the delegations held a meeting with Terhi Hakala, the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Thomas Nicklasson, the EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Nadia Constantini, the EEAS Representative for combating terrorism and Barton Wegter, the EU Counter-Terrorism Coordinator, dedicated to exchange of views on issues of regional security, strengthening borders, countering terrorism and progress of interregional security programs (LEICA, CADAP, BOMCA).
During his visit to Brussels, the Deputy Minister participated in a discussion hosted by Euractiv, a pan-European media network, on the topic of the drivers for increased economic and trade cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU. Janusz Wojcechowski, EU Commissioner for Agriculture, who recently has led an agri-business mission of 40 European companies to Kazakhstan; Samuel Doveri Westerbye, Managing Director of the European Neighbourhood Council, as well as Research Coordinator Maryam Agharabi of KIMEP University and Assistant Professor Zhanibek Arynov of Nazarbayev University also took part in the hybrid conference.
The event saw the discussion of promising areas of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU, existing obstacles hindering their development and proposals to eliminate these barriers.
High-level Political and Security Dialogue between Central Asia and the EU is one of the permanent platforms of interregional cooperation. The first meeting in this format took place in 2013. The platform is aimed at implementing joint measures to address regional security challenges in the field of water, ecology, etc., as well as preventing cross-border threats such as terrorism, illegal migration and trafficking in prohibited substances.
