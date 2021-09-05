Canadian PM called Kazakh Foreign Minister to discuss situation in Afghanistan

Images | RIA Novosti

The Canadian Prime Minister called the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan in order to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Upon the initiative of the Canadian side, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Marc Garneau held a negotiations by phone.

The parties discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, in particular, ways of interaction with the new authorities and joint efforts to overcome the humanitarian crisis in this country.

An agreement was reached to continue the dialogue on the entire spectrum of cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.













