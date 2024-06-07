Cooperation in the Field of Education between Korea and Central Asian Countries is being Strengthened

Tell a friend

A symposium dedicated to cooperation in higher education between Korea and Central Asian countries was held in South Korea. The event was organized by the Secretariat of the Central Asia-Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





While opening the Symposium, Executive Director of the Secretariat of the Central Asia - Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum, Rhee Jong Kook, stressed the importance of further strengthening cooperation in the field of higher education between Central Asian countries and Korea.





In his speech, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, noted the progressive development of cooperation in the field of education, science, technology and innovation in recent years.





In particular, a reference was made to the recent opening of the Higher School of Artificial Intelligence and Informatics at the Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda University together with SeoulTech as well as a project on joint training of Kazakh specialists in the field of automotive industry between the Kostanay Regional University named after Akhmet Baitursynov and Dong-Eui University. The direct relations of the Ministry of Higher Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the Ministries of Education as well as Science and Information and Communication Technologies of the Republic of Korea are expanding.





The participants discussed a wide range of issues related to further expansion of cooperation and agreed to continue regular dialogue.