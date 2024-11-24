Current Investment Issues Discussed in the Karaganda Region

Tell a friend

During a working visit to the Karaganda region, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Managing Director of JSC "NC "Kazakh Invest" Azamat Kozhanov visited several large regional enterprises, including the facilities of the Saryarka SEZ, where they discussed topical investment issues, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Thus, during a visit to the site of Linde Gas Kazakhstan LLP’s investment project, the delegation got acquainted with the production cycle of air separation plants producing technical gases and discussed the potential for further expansion of the company’s activities in Kazakhstan. The company, founded in 2009, specializes in producing industrial gases such as oxygen and nitrogen. The amount of previously implemented projects is about 200 million US dollars.





Next, the delegation visited the metallurgical plant of the largest Kazakh steel and mining company, Qarmet JSC, where the operation of the blast furnace and the functioning of the hot-dip galvanizing and aluminizing workshop were demonstrated. In addition to its main activities, Qarmet has also implemented several projects in the social sphere, in particular, a park was built in Temirtau, and work began on the restoration of the tram infrastructure. During the meeting with the company’s CEO, Vadim Basin, the parties discussed the company’s plans to increase production and production capacities, solve logistical issues, and expand investment activities.





During the visit, Kuantyrov got acquainted with the activities of Polymet Solutions Corporation LLP, which specializes in producing mill linings. The plant was launched in 2020, and its products are currently actively exported to neighboring markets. Earlier in 2024, the OKUMA high-precision milling processing center was put into operation at the enterprise’s site. At the meeting with the facility’s management, plans for the development of production, including a project for the construction of a foundry, were discussed.





The Deputy Minister also got acquainted with the activities of the geomembrane production plant of Altyn Arna Geosynthetics LLP, launched in 2021 and exporting products to Russia and Kyrgyzstan, as well as the construction site of the ferrosilicon aluminum production plant of Qaragandy Power Silicon LLP.





In addition, on the territory of the Saryarka FEZ, the delegation, Deputy Akim of the region Yermek Alpysov, and the management company discussed issues of providing the necessary infrastructure and power supply to the FEZ. They also discussed the current problematic matters of production regarding obtaining permits, infrastructure issues, and issues related to the sales market. It was decided to consider several matters with further submission to the Investment Headquarters.





As a result of the visit, the delegation met with Akim of the Karaganda region, Ermaganbet Bulekpayev, to discuss the necessary measures for further developing the industry in the region and attracting investments.





For reference: The Karaganda region continues to develop actively, attracting domestic and international investors to implement investment projects to strengthen the region’s economy, diversify industries, and create jobs. Thus, within the framework of the national pool of investment projects in 2023, 24 large investment projects with a total value of 141.5 billion tenge were implemented to create more than 2,000 jobs. In 2024, it is planned to implement ten projects worth 214.2 billion tenge, creating about 2,400 jobs. In 2025, it is planned to launch eight investment projects in the food industry, energy, metallurgy, construction, and agriculture. The total volume of the pool of investment projects in the Karaganda region is about 1.3 trillion tenge.