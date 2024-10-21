Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Visits Turkestan Region

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov paid a working visit to the Turkestan region. During this visit, he held a meeting with the region’s Akim, Darkhan Satybaldy, and visited several production facilities, where he discussed a number of topical investment issues, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





So, Kuantyrov got acquainted with the plant activities for the production of sprinkler equipment of BNK Group LTD LLP worth 14.1 billion tenge. Having completed the first stage of construction, the plant demonstrates high potential for further development of agricultural machinery in the region. In May of this year, the company also successfully implemented a project for the construction of a metal galvanization workshop. During the meeting with the plant’s management, the investor requested assistance in finding co-investors for the implementation of a project to create a land irrigation system with further cultivation of forage crops, as well as assistance in concluding an agreement on the industrial assembly of vehicles.





Further, the Deputy Minister visited the furniture production plant of the NGO Aqniet Holding worth 5.9 billion tenge, which was put into operation in June this year, and the production of industrial refrigeration equipment of Zhasyl Suyk Kazakhstan LLP worth 10 billion tenge. The leadership of Aqniet Holding appealed to the Deputy Minister to support local producers, giving them priority when purchasing goods. Zhasyl Suyk investors have requested assistance in concluding a special investment contract.





During the visit to Arys, the delegation got acquainted with the activities of the cotton growing project using modern water-saving technologies of the Chinese company Xinjiang Lihua Group. The company installed a drip irrigation system and operated sowing on 1200 hectares. In the Ordabasi district of the Turkestan region, the delegation visited a project to expand the milk processing plant of Borte Milka LLP worth 2.8 billion tenge.





During meetings with business leaders, investors asked to resolve problematic issues, including those related to the development of industrial zones and logistics, as well as project financing tools. Investors also raised the issue of assisting in the creation of a logistics hub at the Turkestan airport. Following the visit of the Deputy Minister to the region, the parties agreed to continue to actively assist in the successful implementation of investment projects.





The Turkestan region continues to develop actively, attracting domestic and international investors to implement investment projects to strengthen the region’s economy, diversify industries, and create jobs.





As part of the national pool of investment projects, 23 major investment projects are being implemented with a total value of 1.5 trillion tenge, creating approximately 8500 jobs. In 2024, it is planned to commission 10 projects worth 18.4 billion tenge, creating more than 900 jobs. In 2025, the launch of seven investment projects in the fields of chemistry, food industry, and healthcare is planned, and by 2026, the launch of five investment projects in the energy, transportation, and logistics sectors is expected.