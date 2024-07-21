Development of Relations with Kazakhstan was Discussed at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov held a meeting with Chief of Protocol at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland Miko Koskinen, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The Chief of Protocol of the Finnish Foreign Ministry congratulated the Ambassador of Kazakhstan on the start of the diplomatic mission and wished him successful work.





The interlocutors discussed a wide range of current issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as the situation in the region, and exchanged views on further deepening their mutually beneficial partnership. The parties paid special attention on strengthening trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Finland.





During the meeting, Kazakhstani diplomat noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of Kazakh-Finnish relations, which, thanks to regular contacts at the highest level, are successfully developing in the spirit of strategic partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation.





As the result of the conversation, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan presented copies of credentials. Parties expressed their readiness to further strengthening partnership and friendly relations between the two countries.