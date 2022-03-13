Система Orphus

Elbasy arrives in Turkey to attend Diplomatic Forum

10.03.2022, 07:41 5696
Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev will take part in the Diplomatic Forum in Turkey, Kazinform learnt from the Twitter post of the advisor-press secretary of the 1st President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy, Aidos Ukibay.
 
At the invitation of the President of Turkey the Elbasy arrived in Turkey to attend the #ADF2022 Diplomatic Forum. The Diplomatic Forum is the discussions platform to exchange views on pressing global and regional issues, the post reads.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

1st meeting of Water Council takes place at Government

11.03.2022, 15:20 5316
1st meeting of Water Council takes place at Government
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held the first meeting of the Water Council discussing the issues of electricity exchanges between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan and water provision of the southern regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.
 
In order to improve the water resources management in Kazakhstan, the Water Council under the chairmanship of the Kazakh PM was set up. Its aim is to elaborate recommendations and proposals on issues of national priority in the water management policy.
 
The Kazakh and Kyrgyz sides concluded the agreements based on mutually beneficial terms on electricity exchange and water provision.
 

It is of priority to provide the southern regions of Kazakhstan with water resources. Social tranquility and well-being of citizens are the main tasks of the Government. Te issue is under special control," said Smailov.

 
The Kazakh energy minister was charged with ensuring electricity shortages do not occur and taking tough measures against grey mining.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan met with Minister of State for External Affairs and Minister of State for Culture of India

10.03.2022, 19:20 5481
Ambassador of Kazakhstan met with Minister of State for External Affairs and Minister of State for Culture of India
Images | MFA
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Zhalgasbayev met with the Minister of State for External Affairs and Minister of State for Culture of India Meenakshi Lekhi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
At the beginning of the meeting, the parties exchanged warm congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries. The parties discussed the whole range of topical issues of Kazakh-Indian bilateral relations, exchanged views on the prospects for further development of cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
 
As a result of the meeting, the interlocutors came to a common understanding of the need for the speedy implementation of the agreements reached during the first Central Asia-India Summit, held on January 27, 2022 in virtual format.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

President ratifies agreement btw Kazakh and US Governments to improve tax discipline

10.03.2022, 17:39 5586
President ratifies agreement btw Kazakh and US Governments to improve tax discipline
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and the United States of America to improve international tax discipline, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
The text of the Law shall be published in the press.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan ratifies the UN Convention on settlement of international commercial disputes

09.03.2022, 12:25 5236
The Majilis at the plenary session approved the ratification of the United Nations Convention on international settlement agreements reached as a result of mediation, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 
As noted in the conclusion to the bill, on August 7, 2019, the Republic of Kazakhstan signed the United Nations Convention on International Settlement Agreements reached as a result of mediation in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated August 2, 2019.
 
The convention entered into force on September 12, 2020. The Convention has been signed by 55 countries such as China, USA, Korea, India and others. 7 countries (Singapore, Ecuador, Fiji, Honduras, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey) ratified the Convention and one country approved (Belarus). 
 

The ratification of the Convention will strengthen the legal framework for the settlement of international disputes arising in the context of international commercial relations through mediation, as well as strengthen the position of the state in the field of international trade law and will be welcomed by the business community and foreign investors," the conclusion to the document says.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Vice President of Turkiye Fuat Oktay

04.03.2022, 20:42 36766
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Vice President of Turkiye Fuat Oktay
Images | Akorda
The Head of State receives Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, who arrived in Nur-Sultan on a working visit, the Akorda press service reports.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Fuat Oktay discussed the prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Turkish strategic partnership and pressing issues of the international agenda.
 
Welcoming Fuat Oktay, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed warm wishes to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and noted that he was pleased to accept his invitation to visit Turkey in the coming May.
 
President Tokayev noted an excellent level of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian areas and stated the need for further enhancement.
 
In turn, the Vice President of Turkiye conveyed greetings from President Erdogan to the Head of State and the people of Kazakhstan. He added that Turkey is looking forward to the visit of the Kazakh leader.
 
Fuat Oktay also conveyed to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev a congratulatory message from the Turkish leader on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Turkey.
 
Turkish Vice President commended the measures taken in our country to overcoming challenges and implementing reforms under the firm and decisive leadership of Kazakhstan's President.
 
In the end, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude for Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decision to take part in the 6th CICA Summit to be held in October this year in Nur-Sultan.

Meeting of Kazakhstan-Turkey Intergovernmental Commission to take place in Nur-Sultan

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held talks with Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay, the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Government reports.

Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay arrived in Kazakhstan for a working visit.

Talks were held between Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay.

Preparation for a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission of Kazakhstan and Turkey is underway.
 
Expansion of flights discussed at Kazakhstan-Turkey Intergovernmental Commission meeting
 
The 12th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Turkey Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation chaired by Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov and Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay took place in Nur-Sultan city, primeminister.kz informs.
 
The meeting discussed the wide range of issues of development of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. In particular, the issues of interaction in the transit and transport sector, industry, tourist, geology, health, and agribusiness were considered. Also, attention was placed on the necessity to expand the airline geography of the two countries and increase regular flights.
 
Turkey is one of the priority trade and economic and investment partners of Kazakhstan. Last year's trade turnover between the countries exceeded $4.1bn, growing by 33%.
 
The Kazakh PM stressed that the Kazakh-Turkish partnership is of strategic nature and that exports from Kazakhstan to Turkey for 2021 rose by 39% and approximated $3bn, while imports to Kazakhstan from Turkey for 2021 grew by 20.5% and stood at $1.1bn.
 
Turkish businesses carry out investment projects worth a total of $5.5bn in Kazakhstan.
 
For his part, Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay pointed out that Turkey is ready to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan in all areas and will facilitate further development of mutually beneficial partnership.
 
Following the talks, the final protocol of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission was signed and the joint plan was adopted. The members of the official delegations held bilateral meetings to debate the current issues of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan and Pakistan discussed issues of military cooperation

04.03.2022, 14:56 36666
Kazakhstan and Pakistan discussed issues of military cooperation
Images | Defense Ministry
The Ministry of Defense hosted a meeting between the head of the Department of International Cooperation, Colonel Olzhas Khusainov, and the military attache of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Brigadier General Yasser Nawaz Janjua, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 

The parties discussed promising areas of military cooperation regarding joint exercises, interaction in the field of military education and peacekeeping training," the press service of the Defense Ministry informed.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

President Tokayev shares details of telephone talks with presidents of Russia and Ukraine

03.03.2022, 11:49 41701
President Tokayev shares details of telephone talks with presidents of Russia and Ukraine
Images | Qazaqstan TV
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared details of his telephone talks with the presidents of Ukraine and Russia his official Twitter account, Kazinform reports.
 

Spoke with President Vladimir Putin about trade and economic development. On the situation in Ukraine, I stressed the urgent need to reach an agreement at the negotiations table," President Tokayev tweeted.

 
 
As for his telephone talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Head of State tweeted: "Spoke with @ZelenskyyUa about the situation in #Ukraine. Stated the importance of reaching an agreement through negotiations in order to stop & cease further hostilities in Ukraine. We agreed on cooperation in the humanitarian sphere".
 
 
Earlier Akorda press service reported that Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks over the phone with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday evening urging both countries to reach agreement through negotiations.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Presidents of Kazakhstan and Ukraine agreed on humanitarian cooperation

02.03.2022, 23:30 40131
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Ukraine agreed on humanitarian cooperation
Images | Akorda
At the initiative of the Ukrainian side, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The two sides exchanged views on the situation around Ukraine, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the importance of reaching an agreement through negotiations in order to stop and cease further hostilities in Ukraine.
 
The heads of state agreed on cooperation between the two countries in the humanitarian sphere.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read