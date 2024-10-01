Head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Meets with Representatives of American Companies to Strengthen Economic Cooperation

Images | Kazakh MFA

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a number of meetings with representatives of leading American companies to discuss the development of further long-term and mutually beneficial partnerships, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During discussions with the leadership of PepsiCo, special attention was given to the development of the food industry and enhancing the country’s export potential, which will help increase the competitiveness of Kazakhstan products in the international market.





The meeting with Google focused on expanding collaboration within the "Google for Startups" program. In the context of integrating artificial intelligence and cloud technologies, both parties agreed to continue joint efforts to promote local startups in global markets and to develop digital infrastructure and an innovation ecosystem in Kazakhstan.





As part of the "Digital Country Partnership" (DCP) program, implemented in collaboration with Mastercard, the Minister emphasized the importance of joint achievements in developing financial infrastructure and implementing fintech solutions to strengthen Kazakhstan’s leadership in the development of a digital, cashless economy.





During the meeting with Citi, the participants reviewed the successful 30-year partnership and discussed issues of sustainable financing, improving trade relations, and developing infrastructure projects. The Foreign Minister expressed his appreciation for the company’s contribution to the country’s economic development and highlighted the importance of continued cooperation in attracting foreign investments.





Continuing discussions with leaders in the financial sector, Minister Nurtleu and representatives of Visa discussed initiatives to expand access to financial services and improve digital services in rural areas, aimed at enhancing financial inclusion and regional development in Kazakhstan.