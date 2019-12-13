Hong Kong's future lies with its motherland

Hong Kong is China's Hong Kong. Its destiny has always been closely linked with its motherland. The central government and the 1.4 billion Chinese people will always provide strong backing for Hong Kong to overcome any risk and challenge.

The US side signed the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 into law, which not only grossly interferes in China's internal affairs, but also once again exposes the sinister intentions of some US politicians. Under the banner of "human rights" and "democracy," the law intervenes in Hong Kong affairs by means of intimidation and threats. Its essence is to disrupt Hong Kong and contain China.

In response to the unreasonable behavior of the United States, the Chinese government decided to suspend its review of requests for US maritime vessels visiting Hong Kong and sanction several US non-governmental organizations, including the National Endowment for Democracy, National Democratic Institute for International Affairs, International Republican Institute, Human Rights Watch, and Freedom House, which behaved badly during Hong Kong's recent chaos.

We urge the US side to correct its mistakes, and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs. We will take further necessary actions according to the development of the situation, firmly safeguard Hong Kong's stability and prosperity, and firmly safeguard China's sovereignty, security and development interests. Attempts to use the Hong Kong issue to interfere in China's internal affairs and hinder China's development are doomed to fail. Hong Kong's future and destiny are always in the hands of the Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots. Any attempt to disrupt Hong Kong and undermine its stability and prosperity will not succeed.

Since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the practice of the "one country, two systems" principle in Hong Kong has been a globally acknowledged success. Hong Kong's position as an international financial, shipping and trade center has been constantly consolidated. Hong Kong compatriots enjoy more democratic rights and freedoms than ever before. This is a fact universally acknowledged by any unbiased person.

However, some politicians in the United States were lying through their teeth, openly supporting violent criminals in Hong Kong through domestic legislation, and trying to make Hong Kong a "bridgehead" to contain China. This kind of behavior not only exposes the extreme hypocrisy of some American politicians on the issues of human rights and democracy, but also exposes the willfulness and madness of "American hegemony." In fact, the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 condones violence and protects the moral decay and the absence of humanity of violent criminals.

Over the past five months, Hong Kong has witnessed continuous violent crimes, which have seriously infringed upon and threatened the fundamental rights and freedoms of Hong Kong citizens, and have also led to the second consecutive quarterly fall in the Hong Kong economy. In the face of public opinion that hopes to stop violence and restore order in Hong Kong, some American politicians publicly claimed that the behavior of radical demonstrators "has inspired the whole world," and glorified the violence as "a beautiful sight to behold." Some even walked the streets of Hong Kong to "help" the mob. This is not only a confrontation with more than 7 million Hong Kong citizens, but also a confrontation with 1.4 billion Chinese people, and a confrontation with world justice and international basic norms.

A prosperous and stable Hong Kong is in the common interests of the international community, including the United States. The US actions of harming others and not benefiting themselves fully show that they do not want Hong Kong to restore order, nor do they really think about "human rights" and "democracy." Their attempts to curb China's development by undermining Hong Kong's prosperity and stability are unpopular and will not succeed.

Today's achievements in Hong Kong are inseparable from the firm support of the Chinese mainland. The achievements are the result of the efforts of Hong Kong people to carry forward the "lion rock spirit." They are not the gift of any foreign country. Over the past 20 years since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, Hong Kong has experienced two financial storms, the menacing SARS and bird flu outbreaks, a rising unemployment rate and declining income growth.

However, relying on the mainland and embracing the motherland, hard-working and intelligent Hong Kong compatriots are able to work hard to avoid danger every time. Today, from the vast open space of the big bay area of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau to the broad stage of the Belt and Road Initiative, the strong motherland provides not only strength and confidence to Hong Kong, but also opportunities for Hong Kong. Hong Kong will surely have a better future if it cherishes the opportunities, seizes them, develops together with the mainland, and makes full use of the institutional advantages of the "one country, two systems" principle. The two side must complement each other's advantages.

No external threat or pressure can intimidate or overwhelm 1.4 billion Chinese people, including our compatriots in Hong Kong. It will only stimulate the patriotic enthusiasm and national cohesion of the Chinese people. As a member of the motherland family, Hong Kong compatriots and mainland people will always share the dignity and glory of the great motherland and share the responsibility and mission of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

