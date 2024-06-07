04.06.2024, 19:56 11351
Investment Opportunities of Kazakhstan Presented in Seoul
Images | Kazakh MFA
A seminar dedicated to the development of bilateral economic cooperation and investment opportunities of Kazakhstan was held in the building of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea. The event was organized by Caspian Group Korea in cooperation with a number of Korean organizations, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The seminar was attended by deputies of the National Assembly Kim Song Won and Kim Seung Soo, representatives of Korean companies including Samsung, Hyundai, KPMG Korea, KT and CJ.
In his congratulatory speech, Deputy of the National Assembly Kim Song Won stressed the importance of Kazakhstan for Korea, noting the need to create synergy by combining advanced Korean technologies and rich Kazakh natural resources.
While delivering his remarks, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, acquainted the participants with the prospects for strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Korea. He emphasized the importance of introducing Korean experience in key areas such as industrial development, smart city technologies, healthcare systems, as well as agriculture and smart farms.
The speakers presented in detail the new large-scale Alatau City project, which will serve as a center of attraction for Korean advanced technologies, contributing to the strengthening of bilateral investment cooperation and the development of sustainable urban infrastructure.
This event was a significant step in informing the Korean business community about Kazakhstan's investment opportunities.
05.06.2024
Kazakhstan and Norway are Developing Cooperation in Green Diplomacy
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Norway Adil Tursunov met with the Minister of Climate and Environment of Norway Andreas Bjelland Eriksen, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Adil Tursunov informed the Norwegian minister on Astana’s environmental and climate agenda, as well as about the measures of the Government to reach the goals set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on achieving the Carbon neutrality in Kazakhstan by 2060.
Andreas Bjelland Eriksen praised our country’s policy in the field of environmental protection. At the same time, he noted that Norway is ready to establish cooperation with Kazakhstan in those areas that are of mutual interest to the parties. In this context, the Minister drew particular attention to Oslo’s willingness to share its practices in plastic waste management.
During the conversation, the parties also discussed the status and prospects of "Green Diplomacy" in the global and regional contexts.
Adil Tursunov and Andreas Bjelland Eriksen agreed to continue working contacts in the future.
04.06.2024
South Africa is Interested in Trade and Economic Cooperation with Kazakhstan
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerkin Akhinzhanov held a meeting with Daryl Hudson, Director for Middle East and Central Asia Trade Relations, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition of South Africa, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, key areas and opportunities for further development of trade, economic, investment relations and strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and South Africa were discussed.
Yerkin Akhinzhanov emphasized Kazakhstan’s openness to innovative proposals that can bolster economic ties. The Kazakh diplomat expressed confidence that deeper cooperation with South Africa’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition would drive sustainable economic growth and prosperity for both nations.
The meeting highlighted the need for a robust legal framework and favourable business to eliminate trade barriers and promote development.
Both parties concluded the meeting with optimism, anticipating the strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation and the deepening of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and South Africa.
04.06.2024
Cooperation in the Field of Education between Korea and Central Asian Countries is being Strengthened
A symposium dedicated to cooperation in higher education between Korea and Central Asian countries was held in South Korea. The event was organized by the Secretariat of the Central Asia-Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
While opening the Symposium, Executive Director of the Secretariat of the Central Asia - Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum, Rhee Jong Kook, stressed the importance of further strengthening cooperation in the field of higher education between Central Asian countries and Korea.
In his speech, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, noted the progressive development of cooperation in the field of education, science, technology and innovation in recent years.
In particular, a reference was made to the recent opening of the Higher School of Artificial Intelligence and Informatics at the Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda University together with SeoulTech as well as a project on joint training of Kazakh specialists in the field of automotive industry between the Kostanay Regional University named after Akhmet Baitursynov and Dong-Eui University. The direct relations of the Ministry of Higher Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the Ministries of Education as well as Science and Information and Communication Technologies of the Republic of Korea are expanding.
The participants discussed a wide range of issues related to further expansion of cooperation and agreed to continue regular dialogue.
03.06.2024
Kazakhstan and the United States Discussed Issues of Strategic Partnership
Images | Kazakh MFA
First Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rakhmetullin and Assistant Secretary for the Bureau Of South And Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu held the sixth meeting of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue (ESPD) between Kazakhstan and the United States, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the event with the participation of representatives of government agencies and departments of the two countries, the parties summed up the results of the joint work over the past period, synchronized their views on current bilateral and regional issues, and outlined further plans for the development and deepening of the enhanced strategic partnership, with special emphasis on aspects of political and economic cooperation, as well as the human dimension.
The participants discussed the deliverables of the visit of the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu to the United States in March this year and his meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Akan Rakhmetullin emphasized the alignment of the political and democratic transformations declared by the President Tokayev with the main issues on the bilateral agenda. He also highlighted the importance of developing infrastructure projects and transportation routes, which are key elements of bilateral trade and economic interaction. During the talks, the parties also discussed cooperation in the fields of energy and critical minerals.
The American side, in turn, highly noted the steady progress of the bilateral partnership, paying special attention to the projects launched following the "C5+1" Presidential Summit last September.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to further implement the agreements reached on a mutually beneficial basis.
During the visit of the Kazakh delegation, separate meetings were held with the U.S. Administration, the leadership of the State Department, the Office of the Trade Representative, and other relevant U.S. agencies. Additionally, a round table was held with representatives of American civil society, during which the Kazakh side informed them about innovations in national legislation on the protection of human rights in the country.
The parties agreed to hold a regular meeting of the the Kazakhstan - U.S. Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue in 2025 in Astana.
31.05.2024
Italian companies are interested in the implementation of projects in Kazakhstan
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu within the framework of a working trip to Rome held a series of meetings with the heads of major Italian companies interested in the development of investment, trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
At the meeting with Stefan Pontecorvo, President of the transnational company "Leonardo", the parties addressed the possibilities of realization of projects in the spheres of aviation industry and agro-industrial complex. The Italian side proposed a system of management of agriculture related to water, soil fertility for the rational use of natural resources, as well as mining on the basis of aerospace technology. Pontecorvo noted that Kazakhstan is a strategic partner and a priority country for the implementation of projects.
Opportunities for cooperation in the production of personal protective equipment, including respiratory protection equipment, and localization of production of key elements of safety equipment in Kazakhstan were discussed with the President of Dpi Sekur Vittorio De Blaziis.
During the talks with the General Director of "PetrolValves S.p.A" Sandro Malkori, the parties discussed the expansion of investment activities of this company in Kazakhstan. In particular, the manufacturer of high-tech valves plans to increase production volumes and increase the Kazakhstani content in its products.
The meeting with the general director of "Agroittica" company Carla Sora was devoted to the realization of the investment project on cultivation of sturgeon species of fish in Kazakhstan. "Agroittica" is a major producer of sturgeon fish farming and black caviar production.
During talks with the President of the "Curator" company, Fabio Pompei, the parties considered the prospects for expanding cooperation in the field of water resources management. "Curator" is interested in the implementation of the projects on digitalization of water supply systems, reducing energy consumption required for water distribution, as well as reducing carbon dioxide emissions.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister also held a meeting with the General Director of NEOS Airlines in Kazakhstan, President of the Italian-Kazakh Trade Association Marco Beretta. The project "Road to Kazakhstan", aiming at raising public awareness of Kazakhstan in Italy and promoting our country as a major tourist and cultural center in the region was presented to the Minister Murat Nurtleu.
30.05.2024
Kazakhstan and Finland Reaffirm Readiness to Further Strengthening Bilateral and Multilateral Cooperation
Kazakhstan is interested in further deepening cooperation with Finland and wishes Suomi success in chairing the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in 2025. This was noted during the meeting of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko with Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Kazakhstan Soili Mäkeläinen-Buhanist, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The meeting focused on the issues of Kazakh-Finnish cooperation in the political, economic and cultural spheres, as well as interaction within the OSCE and other international structures.
The parties underlined the importance of maintaining an active political dialogue at the highest and high level between Kazakhstan and Finland.
According to Deputy Minister Vassilenko, the recent telephone conversation between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Finland Alexander Stubb confirmed Astana and Helsinki share mutual intentions to strengthen contacts and collaboration across the whole spectrum of Kazakh-Finnish relations.
Considering further development of partnership in the economic sphere, the diplomats welcomed the results of the visit of Finland’s Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio to Kazakhstan and the 13th meeting of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held in Astana on April 11, 2024.
Furthermore, the parties had an in-depth discussion of the key issues of engagement within the OSCE agenda and Finnish priorities during the Chairpersonship of the Organization in 2025, marking the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act.
The Kazakh side expressed readiness to support Finland’s efforts to enhance Organization’s potential in all three dimensions - the politico-military, the economic and environmental, and the human ones.
The parties underlined the indispensable role of the OSCE in tackling the ongoing regional and global challenges in the area of its responsibility, and they also reaffirmed the intention to further promote the Kazakh-Finnish partnership.
Suomi is an important trade partner for Kazakhstan in Northern Europe. In 2023, the bilateral trade reached 208.2 million US dollars (exports - 3.1 million, imports - 205.1 million) (+3.2% compared to 2022). During January-April 2024, trade turnover reached 67.4 million dollars (exports - 2.8 million, imports - 64.6 million).
30.05.2024
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Participated in the III Ministerial Conference "Central Asia + Italy"
Images | Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu took part in the III Ministerial Conference "Central Asia + Italy", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the event, the parties discussed topical issues of the regional agenda, cooperation in the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, transportation, logistics and green energy.
In his speech, Minister Murat Nurtleu noted that today Central Asia is a dynamically developing region with its own vision of geopolitical realities and broad trade and economic opportunities.
Consultative meetings of the heads of Central Asian states, the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea and the Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone are a vivid demonstration of Central Asia’s unambiguous desire to develop effective and mutually beneficial cooperation and confront common challenges," emphasized the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
As Murat Nurtleu noted, the meeting in Rome is very timely and provides an opportunity to discuss practical steps and identify new areas of cooperation between Italy and the countries of the Central Asian region.
In his turn, Antonio Tajani, Vice-President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic, called for active interaction in such important areas as transport interconnectivity, energy, climate change and education.
The Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Terhi Hakala, also made presentations during the conference.
In addition, the III Ministerial Conference "Central Asia + Italy" included thematic sessions on water and energy cooperation, global connectivity and higher education, which were attended by representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Energy, "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC and higher education institutions of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
30.05.2024
Consultations of Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan were held in Rome
At the initiative of the Kazakh side, consultations of the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan were held in Rome within the framework of the III Ministerial Conference "Central Asia - Italy", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of interaction within the format of Consultative Meetings of the Heads of Central Asian states. The participants noted the importance of further expansion of comprehensive cooperation in political, trade-economic, investment, transit-transport and cultural-humanitarian spheres in the spirit of friendship, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu emphasized that such events have become an important factor in international politics, allowing to determine the future vector of development of the region in a trusting manner.
The ministers "compared notes" on topical issues of regional and international agenda of mutual interest. The sides also discussed the prospects of interaction within the framework of multilateral structures and formats of CA+.
