Islamabad Hosted Kazakh-Pakistani Political Consultations

During the visit to Islamabad Alibek Bakayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, attended the third round of bilateral political consultations with Ahmed Naseem Warraich, Additional Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





At the consultations, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of the bilateral agenda, stressing the positive dynamics in the development of cooperation across various sectors, particularly in trade, economy, transportation, and logistics. Importance of further strengthening political dialogue, developing inter-parliamentary ties and fostering cooperation in the area of security were emphasized. Special attention given to collaboration in education, culture, tourism, and sports fields.





The parties also exchanged views on current international issues and regional developments, highlighting the importance of further strengthening cooperation within multilateral organizations.





In addition, Deputy Minister Bakayev met with several key federal officials in Pakistan. In particular, he held meetings with the Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Minister of National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain; First Deputy Minister - Federal Secretary for Economic Affairs, Kazim Niaz; and First Deputy Minister - Federal Secretary of Commerce, Jawad Paul Khawaja.





At the meetings, the parties discussed cooperation in agriculture, strategies for boosting bilateral trade and content for the 13th session of the Kazakhstan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission. Importance of further development of the legal and regulatory framework to create favorable conditions for collaboration between Kazakh and Pakistani entrepreneurs was also stressed.





Furthermore, Bakayev participated at the roundtable titled "Business and Investment Opportunities in Kazakhstan in the context of Trade and Economic Cooperation with Pakistan," which was attended by the prominent business representatives and leadership of chambers of commerce and industry of Pakistan’s major cities.





In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister Bakayev presented Kazakhstan’s investment climate and business opportunities, encouraging Pakistani companies to actively engage and develop partnerships with Kazakh business communities.





Managing Director of Kazakh Invest National Company Azamat Kozhanov delivered presentation on specific sectors of the Kazakhstan’s economy that interest Pakistani entrepreneurs.