Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to Sultan of Oman

Kazakh Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman Najmedin Mukhametaliuly delivered credentials to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

During the ceremony the diplomat conveyed the words of greetings and best wishes on behalf of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noting that Kazakhstan is interested in all-round development of cooperation with Oman. He also noted importance of building the intergovernmental commission for further widening of economic, investment and cultural cooperation between the nations.

In his turn, the Sultan expressed readiness for further deepening of bilateral relations.













