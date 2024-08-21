19.08.2024, 09:21 4436
Kazakh Delegation Took Part in the Inauguration Ceremony of the President of the Dominican Republic
Images | Kazakh MFA
The Kazakh delegation headed by the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Mexican States Timur Primbetov took part in the inauguration ceremony of the President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the official events, the Kazakh delegation conveyed congratulations and best wishes from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to President Luis Abinader.
In addition, Ambassador Primbetov held a number of meetings with the heads of delegations of Latin American countries and Spain.
relevant news
20.08.2024, 15:28
Egyptian Foreign Ministry Adheres to the Principle of Long-Term Cooperation with Kazakhstan
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Lama Sharif held a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Ahmed Shaheen, in the New Administrative Capital. During the meeting, he presented a congratulatory letter on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu addressed to the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration of Egypt Badr Abdelatty, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties confirmed that Astana and Cairo have established a stable political dialogue, and mutual support is provided for initiatives and candidates within the framework of international organizations. The results of the first official visit of the Chairman of the Senate of the Egyptian Parliament Abdel Wahab Abdel Razek to Astana in June 2024 and his meeting with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev were particularly noted.
The interlocutors emphasized the importance of implementing the results of the 8th Round of Political Consultations held in February 2024, which allowed them to “synchronize watches” on current issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda and confirm their commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas.
The parties agreed to accelerate the approval procedure of a number of draft bilateral documents, including the intergovernmental Convention on the Avoidance of Double Taxation, as well as interstate agreements in the legal sphere.
In order to give further impetus to political dialogue and economic cooperation, the parties emphasized the importance of organizing cross-visits at the highest and high levels, intensifying trade and investment cooperation using the capabilities of the “Middle Corridor” to resolve transport and logistics issues.
In the context of further development of economic partnership, the Kazakh diplomat pointed to promising sectors for expanding trade and economic relations, particularly emphasizing the agro-industrial sector. It was noted that this year, due to support for the agricultural sector and favorable weather conditions, a high grain harvest is expected in Kazakhstan. In this regard, there is great potential for grain exports to Egypt, for the implementation of which negotiations are underway between “Food Corporation” NC” JSC and the state-owned company “General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC)”, authorized to conduct state tenders for the purchase of food wheat on international markets.
As a result of the meeting, mutual interest was expressed in strengthening and expanding bilateral relations at all levels and a commitment to further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Egypt was confirmed.
19.08.2024, 21:15
Ambassador of Finland Received at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Upon Completion of Diplomatic Mission
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the Republic of Finland Soili Mäkeläinen-Buhanist on the occasion of the conclusion of her diplomatic mission in the country, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Welcoming dynamic bilateral contacts and productive work of the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation, the parties expressed mutual aspiration to further strengthening Kazakh-Finnish partnership.
Deputy Minister stressed the importance of promoting business contacts, broadening the legal framework of relations, as well as maintaining close dialogue on multilateral issues, including the European Union and the OSCE, taking into account Suomi’s upcoming Chairmanship in the OSCE and the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act next year.
In conclusion, Roman Vassilenko thanked Ambassador Mäkeläinen-Buhanist for the constructive interaction and significant contribution to strengthening friendly ties between Kazakhstan and Finland, wishing every success in her further career. The work of Soili Mäkeläinen-Buhanist in Kazakhstan was greatly commended and she was presented with a letter of appreciation of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu.
19.08.2024, 17:26
Kazakhstan and Finland Strengthen Cooperation in the Legal Sphere
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov held a meeting with Chancellor of Justice of Finland, Tuomas Pöysti. It is important to note that the legal status of the Chancellor of Justice is defined by the Constitution of Finland, and he is the highest official in the field of supervision of the rule of law, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that Finland is an important partner for Kazakhstan in the region of the Northern Europe, and our country is interested in further expanding cooperation across all areas.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of legal issues. Special attention was given to the large-scale reforms being carried out by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at further developing Kazakhstan and the rule of law.
Tuomas Pöysti highly appreciated the political reforms underway in Kazakhstan and the efforts of the President Tokayev aimed at developing political and socio-economic processes in the country. He also spoke about the features of the Finnish judicial system and expressed readiness to share experience in this area with Kazakh colleagues.
14.08.2024, 20:23
Kazakhstan and Bulgaria Strengthen Cooperation in the Legal Field
In order to discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of legal assistance, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev held a meeting with the Prosecutor General of Bulgaria Borislav Sarafov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the Kazakh diplomat familiarized the interlocutor with the complex of political transformations and socio-economic reforms being carried out in the country. At the same time, he highlighted in detail the set of measures taken by Kazakhstan in the field of ensuring the protection of human rights, improving the judicial system and creating the necessary conditions for the administration of justice.
In turn, Borislav Sarafov welcomed the ongoing reforms and showed genuine interest in the further development and deepening of cooperation between law enforcement agencies, including in the field of the return of illegally acquired assets.
At the end of the meeting, the interlocutors agreed to maintain working contacts on all identified issues.
14.08.2024, 17:21
Kazakhstan’s Significant Contribution in Strengthening Interfaith Dialogue Acknowledged by Bahá'í Secretary-General
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel, Daulet Yemberdiyev, held a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Bahá'í World Centre, David Rutstein, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The discussions encompassed a wide array of topics, including the implementation of the Development Concept of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions for 2023-2033, along with the agenda for the forthcoming XXII session of the Congress Secretariat.
Ambassador conveyed his deep appreciation to the spiritual leader for his dedicated efforts and active engagement within the Congress. Yemberdiyev also provided a comprehensive overview to the Bahá'í Secretary-General regarding the political and socio-economic reforms currently being implemented in Kazakhstan under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
In response, Rutstein endorsed the initiatives and ideas put forward by the Congress and commended Kazakhstan’s pivotal role and extensive experience in fostering global inter-civilizational, interfaith, and interreligious dialogue. He further expressed his confidence that the collaborative efforts within the framework of the Astana platform would significantly contribute to the broader endeavor of building a harmonious global community.
14.08.2024, 08:09
Kazakhstan and Finland Develop Regional Cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov held a meeting with the Deputy Mayor of Turku, Piia Elo. At the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues regarding interaction within the framework of regional cooperation and emphasized the potential for enhancing trade and economic relations, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During his visit to Turku, Ambassador Abdraimov also discussed the current state and prospects for the development of scientific and educational cooperation with the Vice-Rector of the University of Turku, Kalle-Antti Suominen.
At the invitation of the European side, the Kazakh Ambassador attended the opening ceremony of the European Science on Stage festival, held in Turku from August 12 to 15, 2024.
The Kazakh delegation, consisting of teachers from various schools, representatives of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Caravan of Knowledge Foundation, is participating in this festival to expand knowledge and skills in the field of STEAM and improve teaching practices in Kazakh schools.
12.08.2024, 22:06
Kazakhstan and Greece Develop Cooperation in the Spheres of Culture and Tourism
Images | Kazakh MFA
The launch ceremony of the networking initiative between the Municipality of Aristotle (Halkidiki) and the city of Almaty took place, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event was part of the "Aristotelous Events" celebrating the legacy of the ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle and the journey of his student, Alexander the Great, to Asia.
The initiative envisages cooperation between the two regions of Kazakhstan and Greece in the fields of culture, tourism and education by popularizing traditions, music and cuisine.
On August 10, 2024, on Abay Day, celebrated around the world, the folklore and ethnographic ensemble "Sazgen Sazy" performed melodies of the steppes in the city of Stagira, which is the birthplace of Aristotle.
A special symbolism was given to the speech by the fact that Abay tribute the universal values of Aristotle and introduced the plot about the deeds of Alexander the Great in Kazakh literature.
Mayor of Municipality of Aristotle Stelios Valianos said that the philosopher Aristotle continues to be the greatest ambassador of Greece’s cultural contribution to the world community, expressing the hope that his legacy can also become a bridge for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Greece in the field of culture and tourism.
12.08.2024, 18:33
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of South Korea
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the South Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, held a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Woo Won-shik, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the Kazakh diplomat congratulated the interlocutor on his election as the head of the legislative body of the Republic of Korea and highly appreciated his significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations as the Chairman of the Kazakhstan-Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group, including through his multiple visits to Astana, Almaty, and Kyzylorda.
In response, Speaker Woo Won-shik noted the high level of political dialogue and the rapid development of the enhanced strategic partnership. Additionally, the Speaker of the Korean Parliament expressed his gratitude to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, for the political decision to return the remains of General Hong Beom-do in 2021. The Korean legislator expressed satisfaction with the cooperation in culture and education, including the recent opening of the School of Artificial Intelligence at Korkyt Ata University with the assistance of Seoultech University.
It was noted that by 2023 full year statistics, the Republic of Korea is the 4th largest trading partner and the 5th largest investor in the economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Currently, there are 15 flights per week between Kazakhstan and Korea (13 flights between Almaty and Seoul, and 2 flights between Astana and Seoul), contributing to the dynamic growth in tourism exchanges.
There are several successful economic projects between the two countries: Kia and Hyundai automobile plants, SK Ecoplant’s participation in the construction of the Big Almaty Ring Road (BAKAD), the construction of a 1 GW combined-cycle power plant by Doosan in the Turkestan region as well as the opening of several CU convenience stores in Almaty, among others.
At the conclusion of the conversation, the sides agreed to continue the dialogue to further strengthen constructive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Korea.
