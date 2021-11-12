Система Orphus

Kazakh President arrives in Istanbul for a working visit

11.11.2021, 17:34 2728
Images | Akorda
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Istanbul on a two-day working visit to participate in the VIII Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States.
 
The Head of State will also hold a number of bilateral meetings, the Facebook account of press secretary of the Head of State Berik Uali reads.

Source: Kazinform
 
