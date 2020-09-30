Kazakh President sent a telegram of condolences to President of Ukraine

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky.





As the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported, the Head of State expressed condolences in connection with the death of servicemen as a result of a plane crash in the Kharkov region of Ukraine.





“Sharing the bitterness of irreplaceable loss, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and myself, I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased servicemen. I wish the victims a speedy recovery,” the telegram says.













