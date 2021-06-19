Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will cooperate in migration area

The head of state signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on cooperation in the field of migration," the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.





As noted in the conclusion to the document, in accordance with the Agreement, the parties will cooperate in the field of migration, protect the rights of citizens of the state of one Party located on the territory of the state of the other Party, as well as information interaction in accordance with the legislation and international obligations of their states.





The agreement creates favorable conditions for the exchange of information on the migration legislation of the states of the Parties, including the regulation of migration processes, the suppression of the facts of dual citizenship and organization of the fight against illegal migration," reads the conclusion to the document.





