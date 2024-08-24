Kazakhstan and Egypt Strengthen Cooperation in Youth and Sports

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt Kairat Lama Sharif held a meeting with the newly reappointed Minister of Youth and Sports of Egypt Ashraf Sobhi and handed over to him a congratulatory letter on behalf of the Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Marzhikpayev, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat congratulated the Egyptian team on winning medals at the Olympics in Paris in August this year. The Egyptian team won gold in pentathlon, silver in weightlifting and bronze in fencing. For his part, Minister Sobhi expressed warm wishes to the Kazakh athletes.





Taking this opportunity, Ambassador Lama Sharif invited the Minister of Youth and Sports of Egypt to be an honorary guest at the 5th World Nomad Games, which will be held in Astana on September 8-13, 2024. It is expected that about 4,000 athletes from more than 100 countries will take part in the Nomad Games, and more than 100,000 tourists will visit the capital of Kazakhstan.





The interlocutors also discussed in detail the process of preparing drafts of relevant bilateral memorandums between the government agencies of Kazakhstan and Egypt aimed at developing cooperation in the field of youth and sports.





Given to the significant achievements of both sides in many sports, as well as the importance of establishing cooperation between young politicians, the prospects of exchanging experience in sports and arranging mutual visits of delegations from among young civil servants and parliamentarians were actively discussed.





Minister Sobhi gratefully accepted the invitation and confirmed the participation of the Egyptian side in the 5th World Nomad Games.