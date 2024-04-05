Kazakhstan and Moldova Confirmed Their Intention to Strengthen All Areas of Cooperation

Images | Kazakh MFA

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Moldova Almat Aidarbekov met with Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova Sergiu Mihov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting the parties discussed the current situation and prospects for the development of cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats, including mutual support in international organizations.





The sides noted that there is an active dynamic in the development of economic ties, and also confirmed their intention to strengthen all areas of cooperation.





Ambassador welcomed the Moldovan side's intention to open an Embassy in Astana, which would give further impetus to the development of not only bilateral relations between Astana and Chisinau, but also with other countries of our region.





Кazakh diplomat spoke about the political and economic reforms being carried out in the country. Special attention was focused on the key tasks of the new economic course of Kazakhstan, set by the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





At the end of the conversation, the parties agreed to maintain constant contacts on issues of mutual interest.