Kazakhstan and Norway are promoting interregional ties

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Norway Adil Tursunov visited the province of Nordland, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During negotiations in Leknes with Paul Kruger, the acting mayor of the municipality of Vestvågøy, the Kazakh diplomat presented the socio-economic potential of our country and large-scale political reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





The parties discussed the possibility of establishing direct links between a district of one of the regions of Kazakhstan and Vestvågøy municipality well-known for its agriculture, oil production, fishing and tourism at Lofoten islands.





Adil Tursunov visited the villages of Ostad and Borge, in the vicinity of which several fascist camps for Soviet prisoners of war existed in 1943-1945. In 1995, in front of the entrance to the Borge Church the Norwegian side installed a plaque with the inscription: "In memory of 600 Soviet prisoners of war in German fascist camps on the territory of Ostad, Hauga, Sund and Stamsund. Vestvågøy commune".





At a meeting with Norwegian activists, Ambassador discussed their project to establish a memorial to several Soviet prisoners of war who died in the village of Ostad in the spring of 1945 from the hands of German soldiers. According to local residents who restored the events of those days, one of the victims was Ivan Povoroznyuk, a native of the Kostanay region of Kazakhstan. The memorial is scheduled to open in Vestvågøy in May next year.





In general, the trip showed the prospects and the growing interest of the Norwegian regions in establishment of ties with Kazakhstan, as well as the intensification of bilateral cooperation in many areas representing mutual interest.