Kazakhstan names new Ambassador to the U.S.

The Head of State decreed to appoint Yerzhan Ashikbayev the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the U.S., the presidential press office said on Monday.





He relieved of his duties as the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.





Born in 1974 in Alma-Ata is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University.













