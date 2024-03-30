29.03.2024, 10:12 686
Kazakhstan Participated in 219th Session of UNESCO’s Executive Board
The Kazakh delegation actively participated in the work of the 219th session of the Executive Board of UNESCO, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
On the margins of the session, a meeting of the National Commissions of the Organization’s Member States was held with the participation of Zhanar Shaimenova, Secretary General of the National Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan for UNESCO and ICESCO. The meeting discussed UNESCO’s programme and budget for 2026-2029, preparations for interregional meetings of National Commissions, Resources mobilization strategy, as well as joint UNESCO fellowship programmes with Member States.
The Executive Board reviewed the issue of a renewal of the mandate of the category 2 Central Asian Regional Glaciological Centre under the auspices of UNESCO. In her statement, the Secretary-General noted that the Centre is the only glacier research institute in our Organization’s system, the relevance of which has increased dramatically due to the ongoing global climate change, and thanked the UNESCO Secretariat and Executive Board for supporting the decision to renew the Agreement on its activities.
During the visit, Shaimenova together with the Permanent Delegation of Kazakhstan to UNESCO held several working meetings in the UNESCO Secretariat, where she discussed the issues of the Kazakh presidency in the World Federation of UNESCO Clubs, the participation of Kazakh representatives in international fellowship programs, as well as details on the extension of the agreement on the glaciological centre.
In addition, Shaimenova took part in the celebration of Nauryz at UNESCO headquarters, organized under the coordination of Kazakhstan together with the countries celebrating this important spring equinox festival namely Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
Kazakhstan, within the framework of its work in the Executive Board, co-sponsored a number of decisions on the preserving UNESCO’s archives as our shared heritage, the commemoration of the silver jubilee of the International Mother Language Day, UNESCO’s programme on the promotion of scientific freedom and the safety of scientists and a related call to action, the transformation of MEN’mentalities in support of gender equality, the commemoration of International Vesak Day at UNESCO, and others.
28.03.2024, 07:24 11036
GCC is Interested in Further Strengthening Cooperation with Kazakhstan
Berik Aryn, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, met with Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of interaction between Kazakhstan and the GCC General Secretariat, including ways to expand trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties within the framework of the new format of interregional cooperation "Central Asia - GCC". At the same time, special attention was paid to the preparations for the second ministerial meeting between the countries of Central Asia and the GCC, which is planned in April 2024 in Tashkent.
The Ambassador informed the Secretary General about the latest important internal political and economic events in Kazakhstan, including the main results of the 3rd meeting of the National Kurultai "Fair Citizen - Fair Labour - Fair Wages", chaired by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on March 15, 2024 in Atyrau.
In turn, the Secretary General of the GCC J. AlBudaiwi, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the strategic dialogue relationship between the Council and Kazakhstan, expressed interest in further developing cooperation with Central Asian countries in such priority areas as investment, transport and logistics, science and culture, etc.
Today the GCC is a dynamically developing international organization that unites such Arab countries as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and the UAE. The GCC countries accumulate 40% of the financial reserves of the world economy and possess 40% of the world's oil reserves.
27.03.2024, 15:22 11236
Prospects of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the US discussed in Washington
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, held talks with the US Trade Representative Katherine Tai during his visit to Washington, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the Foreign Minister informed on the priorities of the new Government of Kazakhstan, the current dynamics of trade relations, and measures to ensure food security in the region.
Minister Nurtleu outlined that Kazakhstan is a reliable trade partner of the United States and invited the US Trade Representative to participate in the Astana International Forum.
Ambassador Tai highly appreciated the pace of development of the Kazakh economy, noting the commitment to pragmatic building of bilateral cooperation.
Special attention was paid to the high level of interaction between our country and the United States within the framework of the WTO, as well as Kazakhstan’s support for the efforts of the countries of the region to join the organization.
Additionally, on the initiative of the Kazakh side, it was agreed to hold the forthcoming meeting of the Council on the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) between the Central Asian countries and the United States in Astana.
At the end of the conversation, the parties agreed to continue dialogue on the main issues in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as to use the experience of American partners to strengthen regional supply chains.
Along with this, during the visit, the Kazakh Foreign Minister met with the management of the American company "Wabtec". They discussed the prospects for expanding cooperation in the field of transport and industry, the opening of the engineering center of the company in Kazakhstan, as well as providing internship for students studying under the scholarship program "Bolashak".
27.03.2024, 11:20 11406
Kazakhstan Foreign Minister met with the US Secretary of State
Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu visited Washington, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Foreign Minister Nurtleu held a meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and they discussed the dynamic development of the enhanced strategic partnership between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United States across a wide range of political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres.
Emphasizing the balanced nature of the foreign policy of Kazakhstan, Foreign Minister Nurtleu paid special attention to the pragmatic implementation of transport and logistics, infrastructure, trade and investment potential of Kazakhstan, including through attracting advanced American technologies, strengthening business contacts and achieving mutually beneficial trade relations. Over the past year, trade between the countries increased by 33%, reaching 4 billion USD.
The Foreign Minister and Secretary of State highly valued the cooperation between the countries in the field of energy security, critical minerals, climate, peacekeeping, etc.
Secretary Blinken welcomed the consistency of fundamental reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and underlined Washington's readiness to continue its full assistance in implementing the reforms. “The United States recognize Kazakhstan's true leadership in many global issues”, – stated Blinken.
The parties also discussed opportunities to expand the “C5+1” dialogue and further implement agreements of the first-ever Summit held in New York in September, 2023.
In conclusion, the parties agreed to continue dialogue on relevant bilateral agenda issues.
26.03.2024, 22:27 10841
Lithuanian Parliamentarians are Interested in Kazakhstan’s Socio-Economic Development Plans
The Lithuanian Seimas hosted a round table to review the implementation of institutional reforms in Kazakhstan covering various areas, including state and community building, the judicial and legal system, the economy and the social sector. The leadership of the Parliament and the "Friendship Group", representatives of various factions and committees took part in the discussion, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Ambassador Timur Urazaev spoke in detail about the current tasks set by the Head of State to the new Government in terms of socio-economic development, and measures to further improve the well-being of citizens. Special attention is paid to resolving transport and logistics issues, developing international corridors, and trade and investment projects in Kazakhstan.
The parliamentarians were also briefed on the main points of President Tokayev’s speech at the third session of the National Kurultai. In particular, the head of state's vision of modernizing society, an open market economy, promoting digitalization and artificial intelligence.
Vice-Speaker of the Seimas Julius Sabatauskas praised the work of the Government of Kazakhstan on the return of illegally acquired assets and the construction of schools and other social facilities at their expense.
Member of the Seimas Health Committee Rimantė Šalaševičiūtė was interested in the project "National Fund For Children", under which all Kazakh people under the age of 18 years will be annually charged 50 percent of the investment income of the National Fund. In her opinion, the state provides a good opportunity to improve housing or get higher education.
Deputy Asta Kubilena was interested to hear about the system of state management in the social sphere, as well as the current demographic situation in Kazakhstan. The parliamentarian noted the positive growth of the population, which is facilitated, among other things, by the socially oriented policy of the state.
Among the tasks to be solved in bilateral relations, Member of Parliament Angelė Jakovonite singled out the creation of a mechanism to ensure the pension savings of Kazakh citizens in case they move to Lithuania for permanent residence.
At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador informed about the planned activities for the current year within Kazakh-Lithuanian cooperation, as well as major international events in Kazakhstan, including the Astana International Forum.
26.03.2024, 15:28 10661
Kazakhstan and Türkiye Extend Cooperation in the Field of Health
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev met with Minister of Health of Türkiye Fahrettin Koca and discussed ways to further develop cooperation in the field of medicine, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Minister noting the high level of relations between Kazakhstan and Türkiye expressed readiness to expand bilateral interaction and comprehensive experience exchange in health care.
Ambassador underlined the importance training of doctors, implementation of joint medical and pharmaceutical projects, organization of specialized seminars and conferences, and made several suggestions to intensify work in this direction.
26.03.2024, 09:15 19826
New chapter in the history of Kazakh-Cypriot relations
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus Konstantinos Kombos, who is in Astana on an official visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During a meeting the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Cypriot cooperation on a wide range of issues of mutual interest.
The Ministers "compared notes" on topical issues on the international agenda, reaffirmed the commitment to close cooperation within multilateral structures and mutual support in promoting international initiatives of the two states.
Мinister Nurtleu emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to bilateral relations with Cyprus and considers Nicosia as an important partner in Southern Europe.
Over the past three decades, our countries have established an open political dialogue at all levels, established active trade and investment cooperation, as well as fruitful interaction within the framework of international organizations such as the UN. Strong and close friendship between Kazakhstan and Cyprus, based on mutual respect and trust, will continue to occupy a special place in our foreign policy", said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
In turn, Minister Kombos gave a positive assessment of the dynamics of bilateral relations and assured that Kazakhstan is the most important partner of Cyprus in Central Asia. In this regard, the Minister reported on the decision taken in Nicosia to open this year the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Astana.
We are opening a new era in our relations," - Kombos noted.
The officials noted the significant potential for the development of cooperation in the areas of trade, tourism, agriculture and energy.
As a result of the negotiations at the Foreign Ministry was signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Air Traffic between aeronautical authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Cyprus.
During the official visit, the Foreign Minister of Cyprus was also received by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. His meetings with the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev and Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Berik Assylov are planned.
For reference: according to the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in the period from 2005 to the third quarter of 2023, the volume of Cypriot investments in the economy of Kazakhstan amounted to 4.1 billion U.S. dollars (for January-September 2023 - 268.4 million). As of January 1, 2024, 392 companies with participation of Cypriot capital were registered in Kazakhstan (328 of them are operating).
21.03.2024, 18:12 40276
Cooperation in the Field of Forestry Between Kazakhstan and Korea is Deepening
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, took part in the event "Forest and Innovation - New Solutions for a Better World" dedicated to the International Day of Forests. It was organized by the Korea Forest Service and the Asian Forest Cooperation Organization (AFoCO), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In his speech, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan noted the positive dynamics of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Korea Forest Service and AFoCO in the field of forest accounting and restoration. Currently, two joint projects are being implemented to automate the collection of data on forestry and to improve technologies for the production of planting material. The planting of saxauls on the dry bottom of the Aral Sea was noted as a successful example of cooperation with the Korean side.
During the event, the Kazakh diplomat discussed with the Minister of the Korea Forest Service, Nam Sunghyun, the issue of opening a Regional Education and Training Center and the AFoCO Regional Representative Office in Kazakhstan. The Korean side expressed an interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan.
The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in the field of forest fire control and the introduction of advanced technologies for monitoring forests using drones, artificial intelligence, and satellites.
It should be noted that Kazakhstan has been a member of AFoCO since 2019 and a representative of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan is serving at the Secretariat of the organization as a fellowship officer.
It is symbolic that the event dedicated to the conservation and restoration of forests took place as part of the Nauryz celebration, symbolizing the renewal of nature and human harmony with the environment.
21.03.2024, 09:10 40271
President and Prime Minister of Israel Received Ambassador of Kazakhstan
During the meeting of Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel Satybaldy Burshakov with President of Israel Isaak Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, they discussed the bilateral and multilateral agenda and exchanged views on the current situation in the region, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Ambassador Burshakov briefed the Israeli leadership on the main topics raised by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the third meeting of the National Kurultai "Fair Citizen - Fair Work - Fair Wages", as well as on the progress of the comprehensive political and economic reforms initiated by the President.
President Herzog and Prime Minister Netanyahu positively assessed the important changes in our country and conveyed their best wishes to President Tokayev.
The Israeli leadership appreciated the Ambassador’s contribution to the bilateral relations between the two countries.
