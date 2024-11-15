11.11.2024, 23:10 14871
Kazakhstan Participates in the Extraordinary Summit of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime-Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu participated in the joint Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit focused on resolving the Palestinian issue and stabilizing the situation in Lebanon, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the event, representatives of the member states discussed the current geopolitical situation, challenges, and threats facing the Islamic world, including the ongoing developments in the Middle East.
In his speech, Minister Nurtleu emphasized the importance of OIC’s active involvement in ensuring peace and stability in the countries of the Muslim Ummah in the region, and urged OIC and Arab League participants to develop concrete proposals for the prompt resolution of ongoing conflicts.
The head of Kazakh Foreign Ministry particularly highlighted that the international community must not forget the important role of UN peacekeeping missions in the Golan Heights, Lebanon, and other parts of the world.
In this context, it was noted that attacks on UN peacekeepers and diplomatic missions are unacceptable and represent a grave violation of international and humanitarian law.
The head of the Kazakh delegation also called on OIC member states to utilize the potential of the Islamic Organization for Food Security and support the Organization’s fundraising initiative to provide food assistance to affected Palestinian people.
During the Summit, the Kazakh Foreign Minister held bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim and the foreign ministers of Brunei, Erywan Yusof; Guinea-Bissau, Carlos Pinto Pereira; Kuwait, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya; Kyrgyzstan, Jeenbek Kulubaev; Mali, Abdoulaye Diop; Morocco, Nasser Bourita; Oman, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi; Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Tunisia, Mohamed Neffati; on which parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade-economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
For reference: The first Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit was held on November 11, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Following the meeting, a final resolution was adopted, and a Ministerial Gaza Contact Group was established, whose main task is to facilitate the cessation of hostilities in Gaza and ensure the protection of the Palestinian people.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.11.2024, 18:08 15076
Kazakhstan Welcomes Foreign Specialists and "Neo-Nomads"
Starting from November 18, 2024, Kazakhstan is implementing updated visa regulations aimed at creating favorable conditions for business immigrants, skilled professionals, and travelers, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The new measures include:
- "B9" Visa - for representatives of sought-after professions, which allows further registration of a residence permit;
- Digital Nomad Visa - a single-entry electronic or multiple-entry paper visa for IT specialists, allowing long-term residence;
- Neo Nomad Visa - a tourist visa for "neo-nomads" granting extended stays for those with a verified monthly income of at least 3,000 US dollars.
- The required documentation for a business visa "C5" has been significantly reduced, and the minimum duration of marriage for family reunification visas has been shortened from three years to one.
These measures aim to improve the investment climate, foster international collaboration, attract skilled professionals, and enhance Kazakhstan’s appeal as a tourist destination.
11.11.2024, 15:02 15281
Kazakhstan and Brazil Expand Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin met with Brazilian Federal Deputy - Chairman of the Interparliamentary Friendship Group "Kazakhstan-Brazil" Claudio Cajado during his visit to Astana to participate in the first meeting of the Kazakh-Brazilian Interparliamentary Friendship Group, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Rakhmetullin familiarized the Brazilian deputy with the progress of political and socio-economic reforms in the Republic of Kazakhstan, and also spoke about the main priorities of our country’s foreign policy in the context of the global agenda and interaction on international platforms. He also stressed that Brazil remains an important partner of Kazakhstan on the South American continent and expressed confidence that the interparliamentary dialogue is a key link in political cooperation between the two countries and gives a powerful impetus to the entire complex of relations between Kazakhstan and Brazil.
In turn, Cajado acquainted the Kazakh diplomat with the current political, socio-economic situation in Brazil and the latest trends in the South American region. At the same time, the Federal Deputy highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s achievements in the international arena, including its key role in the Central Asian region. The agenda of the talks also included issues of increasing trade and economic cooperation between the two countries in the context of the successful holding of the sixth inter-ministerial political consultations in Brasilia, as well as the third meeting of the Kazakhstan-Brazil Business Council in Porto Alegre this year. During the conversation, an agreement was reached on close cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the international conference on climate change COP30, which will be held in Brazil in 2025.
During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of the upcoming first meeting of the Kazakhstan-Brazil Friendship Group and agreed to provide mutual support for the development of political interaction through the expansion of ties between the legislative bodies of both countries.
11.11.2024, 13:00 15481
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented his Credentials to the King of the Netherlands
Images | Kazakh MFA
A formal ceremony took place at Noordeinde Palace, where the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, presented his credentials to His Majesty the King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, held in a warm and friendly atmosphere, the Kazakh diplomat and the Dutch monarch discussed the state and prospects of successful and developing bilateral relations across various areas of cooperation.
23.10.2024, 11:59 153551
Kazakhstan and Poland: New Facets of Mutually Beneficial Cooperation
The Polish capital hosted regular political consultations with the participation of Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko and Poland’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the status and prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, exchanged views on the regional and international agenda.
The issues of implementation of the agreements reached at the meeting of Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Poland Murat Nurtleu and Radoslaw Sikorski in September this year in New York were discussed in detail.
The head of the Kazakh delegation noted that "Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the strengthening of multifaceted cooperation with the Republic of Poland. Thanks to the active political dialogue established between the leaders of the two countries, one can see the positive dynamics of cooperation in priority areas".
For his part, Wladyslaw Bartoszewski confirmed Poland’s firm commitment to building up mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan in all spheres of cooperation.
The interlocutors, stressing the need for regular consultations, agreed to maintain a close dialogue between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Poland.
In addition, Vassilenko met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Robert Kupecki. The focus was on issues of further strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation between Astana and Warsaw in the framework of international organizations.
On 21 October, Deputy Minister Vassilenko had separate talks at the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology with Ignacy Niemczycki, who had been appointed Deputy Minister for European Affairs in the Prime Minister’s Office the previous day, and with Lukasz Gwiazdowski, Deputy Chairman of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency.
The parties discussed practical measures to maintain positive dynamics in bilateral trade, issues of realization of joint business projects, as well as holding the 10th meeting of the Kazakh-Polish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation next year in Astana (the IPC co-chairs are R. Vassilenko and Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology Y. Tomchak).
The head of Kazakh delegation also discussed these topics at a separate meeting with representatives of Polish business.
Issues of strengthening cooperation between legislative bodies of Kazakhstan and Poland were the subject of negotiations of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan with members of the parliamentary cooperation group "Poland - Kazakhstan". As a practical solution, the organization of mutual visits of the leadership and members of the Parliaments of the two countries was discussed.
In an interview with the Polish News Agency (PAP), as well as during a meeting with experts from senior Polish analytical centers, representatives of the Polish side were introduced to the main foreign policy approaches of Kazakhstan, political and socio-economic transformations in our country, including the key theses of the State of the Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev "Fair Kazakhstan: Law and order, economic growth, public optimism".
For reference: The bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Poland amounted to 1.23 billion US dollars in 2023 (exports - 598.0 million, imports - 698.9 million), which is 10.4% lower than in 2022 (1.358 billion). For the first 8 months of 2024, the trade volume was 758.6 million US dollars (exports - 328 million, imports - 430.6 million). Since 2005, the gross inflow of investments from Poland to Kazakhstan has reached 447.8 million US dollars. Currently, 140 companies with Poland participation are operating in Kazakhstan.
22.10.2024, 21:37 153806
Kuwaiti Company Explores Investment Opportunities in Education and Healthcare in Kazakhstan
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Managing Director of JSC "NC "Kazakh Invest" Azamat Kozhanov met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Kuwait Investment Company", Yousef Mohammad Al-Ali, who arrived in Kazakhstan to explore investment opportunities in the country, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, Kuantyrov expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to deepen investment relations with Kuwait, including through the signing of a bilateral investment cooperation agreement and a convention on the avoidance of double taxation. The Deputy Minister also highlighted Kazakhstan’s investment climate, government support measures, and particularly emphasized the investment potential in the education and healthcare sectors.
Yousef Mohammad Al-Ali, in turn, expressed strong interest in expanding investment cooperation with Kazakhstan, noting the importance of sustainable development in key sectors such as education and healthcare for the long-term economic growth of the country. He emphasized that the Kuwait Investment Company places a high priority on social projects that improve the quality of life and strengthen human capital.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to continue mutually beneficial cooperation and agreed to exchange information on promising projects for potential investment by the Kuwaiti company.
For reference: Kuwait Investment Company was established in 1961 and is one of the leading investment companies in the State of Kuwait. It offers a wide range of financial and investment services, including asset management, investment advisory, brokerage services, as well as fund and portfolio management. Company actively invests both locally and internationally, with a focus on diversifying and achieving sustainable growth for its clients’ assets.
21.10.2024, 19:34 154346
Kazakhstan and Czech Republic: New Horizons of Cooperation
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavský, who arrived in Astana on an official visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation, the regional and global agenda, and exchanged views on prospects for further deepening of mutually beneficial relations.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of political, economic and cultural-humanitarian dialogue with the Czech Republic over 30 years of diplomatic relations. The Minister also highlighted the strengthening of trade and economic cooperation in recent years, reflected in the growth of mutual trade turnover and the inflow of foreign direct investment.
Particular attention was paid to the prospects for cooperation in engineering, transport, logistics, pharmaceuticals, energy, and nanotechnology and hydrogen production. The successful activities of leading Czech companies in Kazakhstan, such as Škoda Auto, Omnipol, Home Credit Bank and others were noted.
In this regard, Kazakh Foreign Minister said: "We also see promising horizons for expanding cooperation in the field of energy and climate security."
In turn, Lipavsky confirmed the Czech Republic’s intention to further develop multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan in all areas of mutual interest. In particular, he stated: "We attach great importance to our partnership with Kazakhstan. I am confident that my visit will contribute to further deepening of our bilateral relations - both in the politically and in trade and investment."
During the negotiations, the role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route in ensuring connectivity between Europe and Asia and promoting trade development was also discussed.
Considering the results of the referendum in favor of the constructing a nuclear power plant in our country, the Kazakh side expressed interest in Czech expertise in this sector.
Reviewing the implementation of the agreements reached during the visit of Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in April 2023, the ministers noted with satisfaction the importance of launching regular direct flights between Astana and Prague earlier this year, which enhances opportunities for collaboration in business, tourism and culture.
The successful launch of the Kazakh-Czech project to reintroduce Przewalski’s horses to Kazakhstan was discussed separately. In June 2024, the first seven individuals of this rare species were delivered to the "Altyn Dala" nature reserve, with plans to introduce in total 40 individuals over the next five years.
The parties agreed to intensify cooperation in science, research and higher education. The Czech Minister expressed support for the prompt launch of negotiations on a draft agreement to simplify the EU visa regime for Kazakh citizens.
Discussing current regional and global issues, including conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic expressed hope for the resumption of peaceful and constructive dialogue between the opposing sides.
Minister Nurtleu reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to the principles of the UN Charter and the country’s balanced foreign policy aimed at resolving conflicts exclusively by peaceful means.
Within the framework of the traditionally fruitful cooperation between Astana and Prague at the United Nations, the head of Kazakh diplomacy congratulated his counterpart on the election of the Czech Republic to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2025-2027 term.
Following the negotiations, a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic was signed.
For reference: The Czech Republic is among Kazakhstan’s top nine trading partners in the EU. In 2023, bilateral trade amounted to 626.8 million US dollars (+48.4%), including exports of 147.7 million dollars and imports of 479.1 million dollars. From January to August 2024, two-way trade amounted to 357.9 million dollars. Since 2005, the total volume of direct investments from the Czech Republic to Kazakhstan amounted to 354.5 million dollars. In the first half of 2024, it was 24.9 million dollars.
18.10.2024, 22:27 190271
Expanding Mutually Beneficial Partnership on the Agenda of Kazakh-Belgian Political Consultations
The fifth round of political consultations took place involving the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Roman Vassilenko, and the Director-General for Bilateral Relations of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jeroen Cooreman, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The agenda of the consultations covered a wide range of topics, including political, trade, economic, and cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium. The participants reaffirmed their commitment to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation across the entire spectrum of relations and expressed readiness to maintain an active dialogue for the implementation of joint economic projects.
Cooreman noted that "Belgium views Kazakhstan as a strategic partner in Central Asia, and we are pleased to expand our cooperation not only in the economic sphere but also in the fields of international security and sustainable development." He emphasized that the partnership between our countries plays a crucial role in strengthening ties between the EU and Central Asia.
In response, Roman Vassilenko stated that Kazakhstan highly values close interaction with Belgium as an important political and economic partner in the European Union. "Our countries have great potential for further deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in key sectors such as energy, transportation, and finance. We place particular emphasis on the development of green energy and digital innovations, and I am confident that our joint projects will make a significant contribution to a sustainable future," - the Kazakh diplomat highlighted.
The participants also supported the need to expand cultural and humanitarian ties, emphasizing the importance of active inter-parliamentary dialogue and exchange of experience between the legislative bodies of the two countries.
The parties also confirmed their readiness for close cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the UN, the OSCE, and other international organizations. They discussed issues related to ensuring regional security and stability in Central Asia, as well as the need for joint efforts in combating climate change and addressing global challenges.
As a result of the meeting, the diplomats agreed to intensify the dialogue between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Belgium and to continue working on the development of trade and economic partnership. High-level visits and intergovernmental meetings will continue to strengthen ties between the two countries.
For reference: The bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Belgium amounted to $523.7 million in 2023 (exports - $220.7 million, imports - $303 million), which is 1.7% higher than in 2022 ($514.9 million). For the first 8 months of 2024, the trade volume was $289 million (exports - $114.3 million, imports - $174.7 million).
Since 2005, the gross inflow of investments from Belgium to Kazakhstan has reached $12.5 billion. Currently, 76 companies with Belgian participation are operating in Kazakhstan.
18.10.2024, 21:26 188606
First Round of Political Consultations Between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Tunisia Took Place
The first meeting of the Kazakh-Tunisian political consultations was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Tunisian Republic under the chairmanship of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev and his colleague Mohamed ben Ayed, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the political consultations, the parties highly appreciated the positive dynamics and successful development of Kazakh-Tunisian relations based on the principles of friendship and mutually beneficial partnership, widely discussed issues of expanding political dialogue and strengthening trade and economic cooperation.
Particular attention was paid to food security and bilateral food trade, issues of mutual investment incentives, establishing direct contacts between business groups of the countries in the fields of transport and logistics, agriculture, mineral resources and IT.
The parties confirmed their intention to continue the experience of exchanging visits, as well as to expand the legal framework between the two countries.
An exchange of views took place on mutually beneficial partnership on current issues of the regional and international agenda, as well as within the framework of the UN, OIC, IOFS, AU, the League of Arab States and other multilateral structures.
In order to strengthen political cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, a Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations was signed.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue close dialogue between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and emphasized the need for regular bilateral consultations.
