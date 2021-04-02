Kazakhstan ratifies treaty with Bulgaria on transfer of sentenced persons

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Bulgaria on transfer of sentenced persons", Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The text of the Law is set to be published in the press.













