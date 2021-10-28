Система Orphus

Kazakhstan to provide humanitarian transit corridor for Afghan women

27.10.2021, 18:41 4132
Kazakhstan will provide a humanitarian transit corridor for Afghan women, said the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
 

Based on the adherence of Kazakhstan to its international obligations in the humanitarian sphere, the Head of State made a decision to provide a transit corridor for Afghan women - judges and parliamentarians - and their family members," said the report.

 
The transit was carried out in cooperation with international non-governmental organizations through the airport of Almaty city for further flight to the third state.

Source: KazTAG


 
