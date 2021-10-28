Kazakhstan to provide humanitarian transit corridor for Afghan women

Images | kaztag.kz
Based on the adherence of Kazakhstan to its international obligations in the humanitarian sphere, the Head of State made a decision to provide a transit corridor for Afghan women - judges and parliamentarians - and their family members," said the report.
The transit was carried out in cooperation with international non-governmental organizations through the airport of Almaty city for further flight to the third state.
Source: KazTAG
