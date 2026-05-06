Kazakhstan Travel Guide in Thai Language Presented for the First Time in Bangkok

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A presentation and roundtable titled "Kazakhstan Tourism Potential: Presentation & Guidebook Launch" was held in Bangkok, aimed at promoting Kazakhstan’s tourism potential and strengthening bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





In his remarks, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand, Margulan Baimukhan, highlighted the steady growth of Kazakhstan-Thailand relations in the tourism industry. According to him, in 2025-2026, the number of Kazakh citizens visiting Thailand exceeded 175,000, confirming the country’s continued popularity as a preferred travel destination. At the same time, there is a growing interest among Thai tourists in Kazakhstan, with approximately 10,000-15,000 Thai citizens visiting the country over the same period.





A key factor contributing to the growth of tourist flows is the expansion of direct air connectivity between the two countries. Currently, there are 23 weekly direct flights linking Bangkok with Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Phuket with Astana and Almaty. These routes are operated by Air Astana, SCAT Airlines, and AirAsia X, making travel more accessible and convenient," - Margulan Baimukhan noted.





Special attention was given to the presentation of the "Complete Travel Guide Kazakhstan" in Thai, aimed at raising awareness among Thai audiences about Kazakhstan’s cultural and natural diversity. With the support of Air Astana, a round-trip ticket to Kazakhstan was also raffled among the participants.





During the event, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Chakrienorrathip Sevikul, emphasized the importance of further strengthening bilateral relations between Thailand and Kazakhstan, highlighting the significant potential for cooperation in the tourism sector. He also expressed confidence that the intensification of joint initiatives would contribute to expanding tourist exchanges, deepening cultural ties, and fostering mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.





As part of the program, Thai bloggers and representatives of the "Kazakh-Thai Alliance" community shared their travel experiences in Kazakhstan, highlighting popular destinations and unique features of the country.





Tourism cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thailand is already marked by significant achievements and steady positive dynamics, reflecting a high level of mutual interest and trust. At the same time, both countries are committed to implementing new ambitious initiatives. Future plans include further expansion of tourism routes, increased investment cooperation, and the launch of joint projects in the hospitality sector, including the opening of Thai hotel properties in Kazakhstan and new air routes.