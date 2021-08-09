Kazakhstani citizens ask Foreign Ministry to return their relatives from hot spots

Up to 20 applications have been received from Kazakhstani citizens who are in hot spots of Syria and Iraq. It was said by head of a press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov.





The Ministry and other government agencies work, take measures to return our citizens. We consider all possible ways to return them. This issue is not only of the competency of the Foreign Ministry. We must verify this information. As of today, up to 20 applications have been brought to the Department of Consular Service from relatives, family members and those who are in hot spots," said Aibek Smadiyarov.





According to him, 22 Kazakhstani citizens are officially registered in Syria.





I can officially say that 22 our citizens are in Syria who are officially registered in the Consulate. Of whom 21 Kazakhstan citizens those who got married to Syrian citizens and a man who works there. Others are not registered, unfortunately, this we cannot prove this information. We work over this issue," he said.





Also, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry made a commentary of Kazakhstani Ganibet Tazhmagambetova who asks the diplomats to assist to return her nephews.





Previously, journalists of Channel One Eurasia told that on early 2012 Ganibet Tazhmagambetova saw off her brother Yerkin Bekseitov to his flight to Egypt. He was going to be Imam and went to Egypt for training and got lost. Later it was known that the couple died mysteriously on the Afghan-Pakistani border, and a woman picked up their children. Their native aunt was looking for them for over five years and has found out that they are in Syria.





We confirm that Ganibet Tashmagambetova submitted an official application to assist to return her nephews. The Ministry instructed out Consulate Departments in Syria and Istanbul, as well as to the embassy in Jordan to conduct appropriate measures on this issue. This issue is kept under the Ministry's special control," said Aibek Smadiyarov.









