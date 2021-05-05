Kazakhstan's neurosurgeon level comes up to European

Member of the National Center of Neurosurgery Victor Aleinikov compared national neurosurgery with the European.





On the bright side, we have a great experience in this sphere. A few neurosurgeons are conducted in the foreign neurosurgical centres due to their quantity in Europe, US. And our centre is a unique one in the whole country. We have a great experience as I have already said. People from all over the country seek medical advice in our centre. And naturally, the surgeon is mostly a practice," doctor of the National Center for Neurosurgery Viktor Aleinikov told journalists during an international neurosurgical forum.





In his words today, more and more people are willing to come to Kazakhstan for experience in neurosurgery.





"We have reached a high level in the sphere of the neurosurgeon. We often visit other countries including US and Europe as well. And it is not an overstatement to say that level of Kazakhstan’s neurosurgeon came up to European ones. Foreign specialists are eager to come here and study national experience in the sphere of the neurosurgeon. Previously we have seen the invited specialist stood well above than Kazakhstani ones in professional and technical skills," the expert stated.





In addition, Mr. Aleinikov noted specialists from 20 countries came to the international forum of neurosurgery. Many of them will give lectures on new technologies in this field within a few days.





As I said, the world does not stand still, new technologies are introduced every day, new aspects about which we should know, if we do not hold such forums, we will not have information, we will not have the horizon that we is needed in order to implement this all, " the doctor concluded.





It should be reminded earlier, head of state Nursultan Nazarbayev greeted the participants of the international neurosurgical forum in Astana. A letter on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan was read by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic Yerbolat Dosayev.









