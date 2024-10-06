Key Issues of Investors in West Kazakhstan Region were Discussed

Images | Kazakh MFA

During a working trip to the West Kazakhstan region, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov visited the city of Uralsk, where he met with representatives of the regional business community and visited several production facilities, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting with the regionэs business community, which included Deputy Akim of the region Kaliyar Aitmukhambetov, Kuantyrov spoke about the active work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in attracting direct foreign and domestic investments.





The West Kazakhstan region has immense potential for the implementation of investment projects due to its strategic location, natural resources, and developed infrastructure. We have an important task ahead of us - to double GDP, and we can achieve this only through collaborative efforts. The Government is doing everything possible to create a favorable investment climate and comfortable conditions for the development of both domestic and foreign businesses," emphasized the Deputy Minister.





In turn, representatives of the regional business community requested assistance in resolving several issues, including those related to VAT refunds, customs duties, logistics, subsidies, and excessive bureaucracy.





The Deputy Minister also learned about the activities of the furniture factory LLP "Kvant," JSC "Zhelaevsky Grain Processing Plant," LLP "KaspiMunaiCapital," JSC "Uralskagromash," LLP "Packaging Systems," and the production site of LLP "PlyCom Uralsk," where the heads of these enterprises also raised their pressing concerns.





During the meetings with the heads of factories and enterprises, the parties agreed to collaborate on resolving issues such as the supply of raw materials, increasing international flights, and improving the throughput capacity of the Kazakhstan-Russia border, visa support, as well as seeking international investors for expanding production and ensuring deeper processing of products.





For reference: The Zhelaevsky Grain Processing Plant, commissioned in 2004, produces flour and pasta products.





KaspiMunaiCapital manufactures metal structures, block products, and modular buildings. The investment in the project amounts to 1.3 billion tenge.





Packaging Systems commenced operations last year, focusing on the production of railcar liners. The investment in this project was 1.5 billion tenge.





The PlyCom project, valued at 2.5 billion tenge, was commissioned in 2022, creating 70 permanent jobs. The factory processes 12,000 tons of plywood annually. As of the end of August 2024, 4,500 m³ of finished products worth 3 billion tenge were produced. The markets include Kazakhstan, Russia, Belgium, Germany, France, the UK, Spain, the USA, and Italy.