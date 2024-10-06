30.09.2024, 21:33 15721
Key Issues of Investors in West Kazakhstan Region were Discussed
Images | Kazakh MFA
During a working trip to the West Kazakhstan region, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov visited the city of Uralsk, where he met with representatives of the regional business community and visited several production facilities, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting with the regionэs business community, which included Deputy Akim of the region Kaliyar Aitmukhambetov, Kuantyrov spoke about the active work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in attracting direct foreign and domestic investments.
The West Kazakhstan region has immense potential for the implementation of investment projects due to its strategic location, natural resources, and developed infrastructure. We have an important task ahead of us - to double GDP, and we can achieve this only through collaborative efforts. The Government is doing everything possible to create a favorable investment climate and comfortable conditions for the development of both domestic and foreign businesses," emphasized the Deputy Minister.
In turn, representatives of the regional business community requested assistance in resolving several issues, including those related to VAT refunds, customs duties, logistics, subsidies, and excessive bureaucracy.
The Deputy Minister also learned about the activities of the furniture factory LLP "Kvant," JSC "Zhelaevsky Grain Processing Plant," LLP "KaspiMunaiCapital," JSC "Uralskagromash," LLP "Packaging Systems," and the production site of LLP "PlyCom Uralsk," where the heads of these enterprises also raised their pressing concerns.
During the meetings with the heads of factories and enterprises, the parties agreed to collaborate on resolving issues such as the supply of raw materials, increasing international flights, and improving the throughput capacity of the Kazakhstan-Russia border, visa support, as well as seeking international investors for expanding production and ensuring deeper processing of products.
For reference: The Zhelaevsky Grain Processing Plant, commissioned in 2004, produces flour and pasta products.
KaspiMunaiCapital manufactures metal structures, block products, and modular buildings. The investment in the project amounts to 1.3 billion tenge.
Packaging Systems commenced operations last year, focusing on the production of railcar liners. The investment in this project was 1.5 billion tenge.
The PlyCom project, valued at 2.5 billion tenge, was commissioned in 2022, creating 70 permanent jobs. The factory processes 12,000 tons of plywood annually. As of the end of August 2024, 4,500 m³ of finished products worth 3 billion tenge were produced. The markets include Kazakhstan, Russia, Belgium, Germany, France, the UK, Spain, the USA, and Italy.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.10.2024, 21:13 7606
Astana Hosts Ceremony of Unveiling the Report of the Global Innovation Index 2024 for Asian Countries
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov took part in the ceremony of unveiling the report of the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2024 for Asian countries. Representatives of international copyright offices, the diplomatic corps and international organizations attended the event organized by the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan with the support of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Deputy Prime Minister - Chief of Staff of the Government of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Koishybayev, Assistant Director General of WIPO Marco Aleman, Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan Azamat Eskaraev, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiev, as well as heads of the corporate sector, international experts and representatives of international organizations attended the event.
Opening the ceremony, Koishybayev noted that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays special attention to the innovative development and digital technologies.
The Government is currently working to achieve all the tasks set by the President. I am sure that such platforms allow us to exchange views on the future of innovative development and introduce new approaches to stimulate innovation at the regional level," said the Deputy Prime Minister.
In his welcoming speech, Aleman stressed that the GII is more than a guide to innovative development: "It is a powerful tool to support innovative solutions and boost the economic growth of the participating countries. Kazakhstan demonstrates great potential in the field of innovation, which is also the reason for holding our event here in Astana today."
In his speech, Kuantyrov informed that Kazakhstan took 78th place among 133 countries of the world, improving the rating by three positions.
Despite global geo-economic uncertainty and stagnation of foreign direct investment flows, Kazakhstan has shown positive results, including by increasing capital inflows into the country’s economy (+5 positions in "Investments"), creating favorable conditions for business development ("Business development level" +9 positions), due to transformations in the institutional environment and targeted actions of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to introduce innovations into the economy," the Deputy Minister noted.
He added that this progress is considered "as a sign of investor confidence" and confirmed his "commitment to creating a favorable business ecosystem" that will contribute to the successful accession of Kazakhstan to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
The presentation of the GII 2024 results revealed the need for investments in scientific research and technology, which is especially important in a rapidly changing global economy. The ceremony was a useful platform for informing about the activities of WIPO, sharing experiences and discussing promising projects in Asia. The focus was on patent regulation, support for startups and scientific research.
On the sidelines of the event, a bilateral meeting was held between Kuantyrov and Aleman to discuss further plans for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and WIPO. The Deputy Minister invited the Director General of WIPO Tang to the Astana International Forum, which is scheduled for June 2025.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.10.2024, 20:01 14631
Ways to Implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development were Discussed in Almaty
Images | Kazakh MFA
Ambassador-at-Large - Head of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty, Zhanibek Abdrashov visited the UN Plaza building, where he met with the heads of representative offices of UN agencies accredited in Almaty, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, Abdrashov stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with the United Nations, calling it a priority for reforms of the UN development system and the Government of Kazakhstan. Special attention was paid to Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. "We proposed to create this center as an important mechanism for achieving the set goals of sustainable development in the region," the diplomat said.
The implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development between the UN agencies and the governments of the countries of the region was discussed at the meeting. The parties also discussed the activities of the Project Office for Central Asia on Climate Change and Green Energy in Almaty, aimed at developing and implementing projects to support and accelerate specific climate actions in the region.
At the end of the meeting, the UN representatives reported on current activities and confirmed their readiness for further cooperation to implement significant projects in Kazakhstan and the entire region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.10.2024, 12:58 14851
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkiye Celebrate Turkic States Cooperation Day
On this day, 15 years ago, the Agreement on the Establishment of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States was signed in the city of Nakhchivan, which later evolved into the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In a relatively short period, the OTS has established itself as a full-fledged and respected actor in international relations, committed to contributing to the strengthening of peace and sustainable development.
Turkic integration encompasses a broad spectrum of cooperation, ranging from transit and transport issues, economy, ecology, science, education, arts, tourism, and sports to a substantial humanitarian agenda.
Kazakhstan is both a founding member and initiator of the OTS, actively promoting integration within its framework.
This is reflected in Kazakhstan’s chairmanship program for this year, adopted under the motto "TURKTIME!" which outlines eight priorities aimed at strengthening unity and cooperation among Turkic countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.10.2024, 21:54 15431
Progress on UN Resolution 1325 (2000) "Women, Peace, and Security" Presents at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Images | Kazakh MFA
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Information, held a briefing for the diplomatic corps dedicated to the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 and issues related to the empowerment of women in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Welcoming the participants, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Akan Rakhmetullin highlighted key advancements of implementing Resolution 1325 in Kazakhstan, including ongoing efforts to enhance women’s rights in the country.
Among the new initiatives, the Kazakh diplomat noted the training of female military advisors on gender issues and the protection of civilians at the Peacekeeping Training Center (KAZCENT), the promotion of women to leadership positions based on a gender-sensitive approach to professional development in the security and defense sectors, and the inclusion of female diplomatic personnel in international negotiations.
Vice Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Evgeniy Kochetov emphasized the promotion of gender issues in the socio-economic and public sectors, underscoring Kazakhstan’s commitment to the Global Forum "Generation Equality" (GEF) in 2021, where the country joined two Action Coalitions focused on combating gender-based violence and advancing economic justice and rights.
Additionally, representatives from the UN Women Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia, the OSCE, and relevant government bodies presented on the implementation of the National Action Plan in line with Resolution 1325.
According to Azamat Sisatov, Head of the Peacekeeping Activities Department of the Ministry of Defense, there are currently 6,802 women serving in the armed forces of Kazakhstan, including 863 officers. Among them are 31 colonels, 112 lieutenant colonels, 235 majors, 203 captains, 173 senior lieutenants, and 109 lieutenants.
Rimma Shakeyeva, a representative from the Ministry of Defense’s Peacekeeping Operations Center, shared her experience serving in the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO).
Women participate in all areas of peacekeeping as part of military, police, and civilian personnel and have a positive impact on the environments in which peacekeeping operations are conducted, including fostering the advancement of women in peacebuilding and protecting women's rights. Women peacekeepers have proven that they are capable of performing the same functions as their male counterparts at the same level and under the same challenging conditions," Shakeyeva stated.
The briefing emphasized the importance of international cooperation in strengthening the role of women in maintaining peace and security. Participants highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s international efforts to ensure gender equality and promote women’s rights at both national and regional levels.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.10.2024, 17:35 15536
Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan regarding the airstrike on the residence of the UAE head of diplomatic mission in Sudan
Tell a friend
We firmly believe that any kind of violence against diplomatic missions and their staff is absolutely unacceptable.
Such actions violate the fundamental principle of the sanctity of diplomatic missions, guaranteed by Article 22 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, and require a comprehensive investigation with bringing all those involved to justice.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.09.2024, 19:29 15941
International Initiative of the President of Kazakhstan on the Establishment of the IABS was Discussed in Almaty
Ambassador-at-Large - Head of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty, Zhanibek Abdrashov, participated in the International Scientific and Practical Symposium "Biosecurity and Sustainable Development: Strategic Approaches", organized jointly with the Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of the Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan, the National Scientific Center for Especially Dangerous Infections named after M. Aikimbayev, as well as the German Society for International Cooperation, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During his speech, the Head of the MFA Representative Office noted the relevance of cooperation in the field of biosafety in the light of the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish a special entity accountable to the UN Security Council, the International Agency for Biosafety.
Following the results of the symposium, the participants agreed on the need for further rapid response to global public health emergencies. The reports of the symposium will serve national and international experts as a basis for decision-making on providing biosecurity worldwide.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.09.2024, 12:26 70776
Current Issues of Cooperation with Spain Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Luis Francisco Martinez, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The two sides examined the current state and future prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in political, trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as the schedule for upcoming visits.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko emphasized the importance of effectively implementing bilateral agreements, including those reached during the talks between the foreign ministers of both countries at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly currently taking place in New York.
Both sides noted the importance of promoting active cooperation in areas such as energy, civil aviation, tourism, education, trade and investment.
The successful experience of such companies as Inditex, Maxam, Glovo and Talgo in Kazakhstan was emphasized. The officials expressed high expectations from the upcoming joint venture by Tecnicas Reunidas (Spain) and Sinopec (China) of a project to construct an integrated gas chemical complex for the production of polyethylene in the Atyrau region commissioned by JSC NC KazMunayGas.
Background: Spain is a key economic partner of Kazakhstan within the EU. According to Kazakh statistics, bilateral trade turnover in 2023 amounted to 2 billion US dollars (with exports at USD 1.5 billion and imports at USD 500 million). From January to July 2024, the trade turnover reached USD 1.1 billion (exports totaling USD 791.2 million and imports USD 347.8 million). Since 2005, Spanish investments in Kazakhstan have reached 360 million US dollars, and there are currently 67 legal entities with Spanish capital registered in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.09.2024, 23:28 67291
Kazakhstan and Morocco Signed an Agreement on Exemption from Visa Requirements
Images | Kazakh MFA
On the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, a bilateral meeting took place between Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco Nasser Bourita, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The ministers discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
Following the negotiations, the parties signed the Agreement on Visa Exemption for Holders of National/Ordinary Passports between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco. This Agreement aims to facilitate the movement of citizens of both countries and contributes to further strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.
According to the Agreement, citizens of Kazakhstan and Morocco are exempted from visa requirements for entry, exit, transit, and temporary stay in each other’s territories based on valid national/ordinary passports. The duration of each stay must not exceed 30 calendar days within a 180-day period from the date of entry.
At the same time, citizens of either party who intend to stay in the territory of the other party for longer than provided by the Agreement, or engage in employment, education, or entrepreneurial activities, must obtain the appropriate visa from the diplomatic missions or consular offices of the host country.
The Agreement shall enter into force after 30 calendar days from the date of receiving the last written notification through the diplomatic channels confirming the completion by the parties of the internal procedures necessary for its entry into force.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
