This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Key Issues on the Agenda of Kazakh-German Cooperation Discussed at MFA
relevant news
20th Meeting of Intergovernmental Commission for Ethnic Germans in Kazakhstan Marks New Stage of Kazakh-German Cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and U.S. Continue Constructive Dialogue on Human Rights and Democratic Reforms
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Israel’s Innovative Water Technologies Presented in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prospects of Strengthening Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Estonia Discussed in Tallinn
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Issues of UN Peacekeeping were Discussed in Astana
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ambassador of Qatar received at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs upon the completion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Latvia Intensify Efforts to Deepen Economic Partnership
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Germany interested in implementing new joint projects in agribusiness, mining and metallurgy, energy, transport and logistics
An important signal of recognition of high political stability and security of investments in our republic was the inclusion of Kazakhstan by the Federal Government of Germany in the list of 34 states, for cooperation with which there is a favourable procedure for providing investment guarantees," Roman Sklyar said.
Germany is actively looking for partners abroad and Kazakhstan is a priority area for expanding co-operation. We want to produce products with a high level of added value and plan to contribute to the development of industrial projects in Kazakhstan," Katrina Klaas-Mühlheuser said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
17.05.2024, 19:00President Tokayev appoints new governor of Mangistau region 17.05.2024, 15:5257201Malaysian PM congratulates President of Kazakhstan on his birthday 17.05.2024, 21:3456811Foreign presidents send birthday greetings to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev 16.05.2024, 13:3754761Translation: U.S. President Biden to Increase Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles 16.05.2024, 12:01Kazakhstan and Germany interested in implementing new joint projects in agribusiness, mining and metallurgy, energy, transport and logistics53946Kazakhstan and Germany interested in implementing new joint projects in agribusiness, mining and metallurgy, energy, transport and logistics 03.05.2024, 21:45132856Kazakh national identity card's design to be changed from Jun 1 03.05.2024, 19:01122181President hails Kazakh army men as professionals of their craft 04.05.2024, 13:41118066Kazakh government assists over 16,000 families after devastating spring floods 06.05.2024, 21:18103346Counselor at Kazakh embassy in UAE to be recalled due to assault allegations made by his wife 25.04.2024, 21:19100911Kazakh Foreign Minister Met With the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of China