Largest Industrial Region of Saudi Arabia is Interested in Strengthening Cooperation with Kazakhstan’s Regions

Images | Kazakh MFA

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov, as part of his visit to the city of Dammam, met with the Governor of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdelaziz Al Saud, and the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Eastern Province, Bader S. AlReziza, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During these meetings, the Kazakh diplomat introduced with the investment opportunities and tourism potential of Kazakhstan, as well as the political and socio-economic reforms being carried out in the country, including the creation of favorable conditions for foreign investors.





Ambassador Menilbekov also informed about the 5th World Nomad Games, which will take place on September 8-13, 2024 in Astana. He noted that representatives from dozens of countries around the world will take part in the competition, and within the framework of the games, competitions in 20 competitive and 10 demonstration sports are planned. Among them are horse competitions, national martial arts, traditional intellectual games, archery, national types of bird hunting, folk games, etc.





In addition, the Ambassador invited businessmen and major entrepreneurs of the region to take part in the third meeting of the Kazakh-Saudi Business Council, which is scheduled for July 29, 2024, in Almaty.





As a result of the meetings, the parties agreed to further expand the prospects of the cooperation between the two countries in the field of regional interaction and exchange mutual visits to organize "B2B" meetings in the trade, economic and investment spheres.