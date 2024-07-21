15.07.2024, 17:49 21221
Largest Industrial Region of Saudi Arabia is Interested in Strengthening Cooperation with Kazakhstan’s Regions
Images | Kazakh MFA
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov, as part of his visit to the city of Dammam, met with the Governor of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdelaziz Al Saud, and the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Eastern Province, Bader S. AlReziza, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During these meetings, the Kazakh diplomat introduced with the investment opportunities and tourism potential of Kazakhstan, as well as the political and socio-economic reforms being carried out in the country, including the creation of favorable conditions for foreign investors.
Ambassador Menilbekov also informed about the 5th World Nomad Games, which will take place on September 8-13, 2024 in Astana. He noted that representatives from dozens of countries around the world will take part in the competition, and within the framework of the games, competitions in 20 competitive and 10 demonstration sports are planned. Among them are horse competitions, national martial arts, traditional intellectual games, archery, national types of bird hunting, folk games, etc.
In addition, the Ambassador invited businessmen and major entrepreneurs of the region to take part in the third meeting of the Kazakh-Saudi Business Council, which is scheduled for July 29, 2024, in Almaty.
As a result of the meetings, the parties agreed to further expand the prospects of the cooperation between the two countries in the field of regional interaction and exchange mutual visits to organize "B2B" meetings in the trade, economic and investment spheres.
19.07.2024, 14:18 11366
Kazakhstan and the European Union Discussed Current Cooperation Issues
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Alibek Bakayev, held negotiations with Luc Devigne, Deputy Managing Director for Russia, Eastern Partnership, Central Asia, and the OSCE of the European External Action Service (EEAS), and Johannes Luchner, Deputy Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed political and trade-economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union, interaction in the areas of the rule of law and human rights, transport, energy, combating climate change, environmental protection, education, and science. They also discussed the implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between Kazakhstan and the EU.
Special attention was given to the issue of simplifying the EU visa regime for Kazakh citizens. The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan emphasized that our country has already taken unilateral steps to introduce a visa-free regime for European countries and noted that the Kazakh public expects reciprocal measures to facilitate obtaining Schengen visas. He expressed hope for a prompt resolution of this issue.
Additionally, the diplomats exchanged views on regional security and the current situation in Afghanistan. The Kazakh diplomat shared the outcomes of the third meeting of Special Representatives on Afghanistan organized by the UN on June 30 - July 1, 2024, in Doha, as well as the negotiations with the EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Tomas Niklasson.
Overall, the parties expressed satisfaction with the level of interaction between Kazakhstan and the EU in all areas and outlined further plans for cooperation.
18.07.2024, 21:21 11206
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Received at the Foreign Ministry of Hungary Upon Completion of His Diplomatic Mission
In connection with the completion of the diplomatic mission, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Hungary Zhanibek Abdrashov met with Ádám Stifter, State Secretary for Promotion of Eastern Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
On behalf of the Head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry Péter Szijjártó, he expressed gratitude for the Ambassador’s personal contributions to the strengthening of Kazakh-Hungarian relations, efforts to intensify political contacts, and expansion of trade and economic ties.
The interlocutors confirmed the long-standing and mutually beneficial political relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary. They also noted the encouraging progress in bilateral and multilateral interactions, and expressed a shared interest in further enhancing and developing the strategic cooperation between the two countries.
18.07.2024, 17:15 11536
Comprehensive Cooperation with Austria in Focus of Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister’s Visit to Vienna
Images | Kazakh MFA
During his visit to Vienna, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev met with Secretary General of the Austrian Foreign Ministry Nikolaus Marschik. The interlocutors discussed the prospects for the development of Kazakh-Austrian relations, in particular the importance of organizing reciprocal visits at the high and highest levels, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks, the interlocutors exchanged views on the current international agenda, including the situation in Ukraine. Bakayev informed his Austrian colleague about Astana’s commitment to the peaceful settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and our country’s readiness to provide a platform for relevant contacts if requested. He also discussed the results of the SCO Summit held in Astana on 4 July this year.
In turn, Marschik highly appreciated the prospects for cooperation between our countries and noted the active work of the Republic of Kazakhstan in international organizations and Kazakhstan’s balanced approach to world issues.
On the same day, Deputy Minister Bakayev, as head of the delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, took part in the regular Kazakh-Austrian consular consultations. Georg Stillfried, Head of the Consular Department of the Austrian Foreign Ministry, headed the Austrian delegation. Representatives of the Ministries of Interior of both countries took part in the meeting.
The negotiations covered a wide range of issues relating to bilateral cooperation in the consular field. In particular, views were exchanged on draft intergovernmental agreements on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic passports and readmission. The parties also discussed issues of simplification of the visa regime of EU countries for citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In this context, the Kazakh delegation is counting on Austria’s support in initiating official negotiations between Kazakhstan and the European Union.
Prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the field of migration and the fight against human trafficking were also discussed.
At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their willingness to further strengthen cooperation in the consular field.
17.07.2024, 10:56 22491
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Held Meeting with the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan Nurlan Nogaev held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, during which he presented copies of credentials, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Minister Meredov congratulated the Kazakh Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide assistance and support in the implementation of his diplomatic activities.
Further, the parties discussed the agenda of Kazakh-Turkmen relations, covering various areas of interstate cooperation. It was stated that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is developing on the basis of the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutually beneficial partnership.
The diplomats discussed topical issues of further development of Kazakh-Turkmen bilateral cooperation in priority areas of political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian character. The parties agreed that top-level contacts play a decisive role in enhancing cooperation between the two countries. In addition, the interlocutors stressed the effective nature of intergovernmental, inter-parliamentary, interdepartmental and inter-ministerial relations.
The sides also exchanged views on topical issues of regional and international agenda of mutual interest.
16.07.2024, 20:35 23611
Kazakhstan and Asian Development Bank Discuss Future Cooperation at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin met with Utsav Kumar, Country Director of the Resident Mission of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The discussion centered on ADB’s current operations and future initiatives for bilateral cooperation. It also focused on developing and implementing joint projects in key sectors of the national economy and organizing high-level events for Kazakhstan’s chairmanship of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program in 2024.
Akan Rakhmetullin emphasized that the 30-year partnership with ADB has significantly benefited Kazakhstan, with substantial investments contributing to the country’s economic growth. He expressed his confidence that the collaboration supporting reforms for more inclusive and sustainable development would continue.
Utsav Kumar provided an overview of ongoing projects, such as strengthening the electrical grid in southern Kazakhstan, developing hydropower through public-private partnerships, and implementing an energy transition mechanism. This mechanism aims to utilize concessional and commercial capital to accelerate the decommissioning or repurposing of coal and other fossil fuel power plants. He also highlighted the importance of the recently adopted heating law, developed with the bank’s support, and assured that ADB would continue its assistance for Kazakhstan as outlined in its Country strategy for 2023-2027.
The meeting concluded with a commitment from both sides to continue effective cooperation across various domains.
16.07.2024, 18:54 22676
Development of Relations with Kazakhstan was Discussed at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov held a meeting with Chief of Protocol at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland Miko Koskinen, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Chief of Protocol of the Finnish Foreign Ministry congratulated the Ambassador of Kazakhstan on the start of the diplomatic mission and wished him successful work.
The interlocutors discussed a wide range of current issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as the situation in the region, and exchanged views on further deepening their mutually beneficial partnership. The parties paid special attention on strengthening trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Finland.
During the meeting, Kazakhstani diplomat noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of Kazakh-Finnish relations, which, thanks to regular contacts at the highest level, are successfully developing in the spirit of strategic partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation.
As the result of the conversation, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan presented copies of credentials. Parties expressed their readiness to further strengthening partnership and friendly relations between the two countries.
16.07.2024, 14:52 22836
Kazakh Ambassador Met with the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
The Kazakh Ambassador to the UAE Najmedin Mukhametaliuly met with the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates Suhail Al Mazrouei, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the implementation progress of the joint declaration on the creation of intergovernmental strategic investment projects, as well as issues of trade-economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.
The Kazakh diplomat emphasized the importance of investment projects being carried out with the UAE in the fields of renewable energy, transportation, logistics, artificial intelligence, and education.
In turn, Suhail Al Mazrouei confirmed his interest in further developing trade-economic and investment cooperation with Kazakhstan.
The parties agreed to continue working together to further develop bilateral cooperation.
15.07.2024, 19:24 23871
Asia-Pacific Commonwealth General Assembly on Accreditation opened in Dubai
The APAC Asia-Pacific Commonwealth Accreditation General Assembly kicked off today in Dubai, UAE, under the auspices of the Arab States Accreditation Centre GAC, the Emirates International Accreditation Centre EIAC and the Emirates National Accreditation System ENAS, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The National Accreditation Centre is represented at the global forum by Gulzhan Amanzholova, Quality Management Representative and Zulyal Kabenova, Chief Specialist of the Department of Legal Work and International Cooperation. In general, the event brings together heads and experts of accreditation bodies from APAC member countries and will last until 18 July.
APAC was established on 1 January 2019 by merging two former regional accreditation cooperation bodies. APAC's main role is to manage and expand mutual recognition agreements between accreditation bodies in the Asia-Pacific region, facilitating the acceptance of conformity assessment results across the region and in other parts of the world.
APAC Chair Jennifer Evans and Vice Chair Raj Nathan sent greetings to the participants of the General Assembly.
Meeting 2024 provides the largest regional accreditation community in the world with an invaluable opportunity to gather and engage in meaningful discussions on accreditation-related topics. Your active participation and understanding is crucial as we collectively address the challenges and opportunities in our field", - the statement said.
The Assembly will address current issues in the field of accreditation for the Asia-Pacific region. Among other things, it will include a meeting of the APAC Executive Committee with the participation of committee chairs, a welcome session for new members and new representatives will be organised, and working groups on sustainable development, food safety, artificial intelligence, biobanks and medical testing, inspection and other topical areas of accreditation are also expected to meet.
Participation of the National Accreditation Centre in the event is an important component of Kazakhstan's international cooperation in the field of accreditation, integration with the world community in this direction.
