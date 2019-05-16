Leyla Kulzhanova from Semey wins Mrs.Universe-2019

Photo: altaynews.kz

Kazakhstani Leyla Kulzhanova from Semey was crowned Mrs.Universe-2019 title at the Universe Beauty 2019 Festival held in Antalya, Turkey, from May 1 to 8, altaynews.kz reports.

The Universe Beauty 2019 contest is a grand final of the most prestigious pageants of beauty, fashion and talent.

The event organized under the patronage of Pierre Cardin brings together the winners of contests and festivals from 30 countries of the globe.

Leyla Kulzhanova is the winner of the Mrs.World-2018 beauty festival held in Moscow.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.