Macao to firmly hold onto the great initiative of "one country, two systems" principle

One country, two systems" is an important principle in the endeavor of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to lead Chinese people toward the peaceful reunification of China, and represents a great initiative of the country in its pursuit of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Time witnesses the extraordinary development of Macao during the past 20 years. Since its return to China, the special administrative region (SAR) has enjoyed long-term social harmony and stability guaranteed by the Constitution of the People's Republic of China and the Basic Law of Macao SAR.

Macao has seen steady development in its democratic political system, constant expansion of international exchanges, all-round progress in various undertakings, and in particular, continuous economic growth, sufficient fiscal revenue, and significant improvement in people's livelihood and well-being.

Over the past 20 years, Macao SAR has fully and accurately understood and implemented the policy of "one country, two systems". Moreover, the region has a correct understanding of the relationship between "one country" and "two systems", and realized the organic integration and effective operation of the power of the Chinese central government and the SAR's high degree of autonomy.

Based on such advantages as favorable business environment and mature market, Macao has become an important gateway in China's endeavors to boost two-way opening up and people-to-people exchanges with foreign countries, truly realizing the goal of mutual promotion and integrated development with the Chinese mainland.

By giving full play to the benefits of "one country" and leverage of the convenience brought by "two systems", Macao SAR has turned the institutional advantages of the "one country, two systems" principle into practical governance efficiency, demonstrating to the world the successful practice of the "one country, two systems" principle with characteristics of Macao.

The successful implementation of the Basic Law of Macao SAR has fully demonstrated that the Basic Law can only be implemented fully and accurately when there is extensive sense of national identity in the society; that only by earnestly safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests can Macao maintain long-term prosperity and stability; and that only when Macao SAR is included in China's national governance system and national development strategies can the region march forward to a bright future.

Both history and modern practices have clearly proven that the principle of "one country, two systems" is the best solution to the historical matter of Macao, and the best institutional guarantee for the long-term prosperity and stability of Macao after its return. "One country, two systems" has been proved to be a workable solution welcomed by the people.

The Basic Law of Macao SAR is in line with the fundamental interests of China and the actual situation of Macao. It is a good law that can stand the test of practice.

On the way forward, Macao will be able to further intensify the implementation of the Basic Law, achieve sound governance and development of the SAR, and gain greater success in promoting the practice of the "one country, two systems" policy in Macao as long as it continues adhering to the principle of "one country, two systems", ensures earnest and faithful implementation of the policy, and always pushes forward with its development towards the right direction.

At the fourth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, the endeavor to uphold the principle of "one country, two systems", maintain lasting prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macao, and promote the peaceful reunification of China has been recognized as an important advantage of China's state and governance systems.

As an unprecedented initiative, the policy of "one country, two systems" cannot expect a plain sailing. There are always risks and challenges on the journey. However, no difficulty, risk, or challenge can ever shift China's confidence and resolve to stick to the successful path of "one country, two systems".

Nothing will stop China's firm steps forward when the country has the determination to face the difficulties and march forward.

Looking into the future, China has accumulated sufficient experiences, confidence, strength, and means to ensure steady and profound development of the "one country, two systems" principle.

By upholding and improving the institutional systems of the "one country, two systems" policy and continuing promoting its successful practice with the characteristics of Macao, the SAR is bound to embrace a greater future and its citizens will certainly enjoy the glory of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation together with their compatriots across the country.

