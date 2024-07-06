Melodies of the Great Steppe Sounded in Budapest

Tell a friend

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary, Zhanibek Abdrashov attended a Concert of the State Chapel Choir of Bakhytzhan Baykadamov of the Kazakh State Philharmonic of Zhambyl, held in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Hungarian lovers of choral art, who visited the Chamber Hall of the renowned Ferenc Liszt Music Academy, had the opportunity to enjoy for the first time a magnificent choir from Kazakhstan.





The State Chapel Choir’s repertoire is extensive and diverse in genre. Its foundation is traditionally built on the works of Kazakh steppe and European classical composers. These include compositions by Gaziza Zhubanova, Seidulla Baiterekov, Zhaiau Musa, Shamshi Kaldayakov, Franz Schubert, Ruggero Leoncavallo, Niccolò Jommelli, Orlande de Lassus, Sergei Rachmaninoff, and many others.





Kazakh folk songs in various styles, including "Túrót eszik a cigány" by Hungarian composer Kodály Zoltán, hold a prominent place in the cappella repertoire.





When the audience first heard Great Steppe folk songs, they gave a standing ovation. Natália Tuznik (soprano) and Boncsér Gergely (tenor) performed Latif Hamidi's "Bul-Bul" and Abay’s "Karangy tunde tau kalgyp" in a repertoire breakthrough. The audience applauded when soloist Makpal Kazybekkyzy performed Akan Seri's "Manmanger" on stage.





The State Chapel Choir concert concluded the "Budapest Music Festival", which demonstrated to the Hungarian public the high professionalism of the Great Steppe’s choral arts.





The State Chapel Choir named after Bakhytzhan Baykadamov joined the Philharmonic in 1935, initially as a small mixed choir led by composer Dmitry Matsutsin. And, in 1936, a 300-person choir in Moscow successfully launched the decade of Kazakh art. In 1939, the Philharmonic Choir was converted into the State Choral Choir. During the formation of the chapel, it was led by Boris Lebedev, Latif Hamidi, Boris Orlov, Bakhytzhan Baykadamov, Galina Vinogradova, and from 1959 to 1991 the chapel was headed by People’s Artist of the USSR, laureate of the State Prize, Professor Anatoly Vasilyevich Molodov. Today, the artistic director and chief conductor of the chapel is the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Beimbet Demeuov.