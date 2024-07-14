Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Luxembourg hold Political Consultations

Tell a friend

The ministries of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan and Luxembourg held the second round of political consultations, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Welcoming the delegation from Luxembourg, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko noted that Astana considers Luxembourg an important political and economic partner in the European Union. He expressed interest in further developing and expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation.





Continuing the consultations, Director of the Europe Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Olzhas Suleimenov discussed a wide range of issues with his colleague concerning political, trade and economic cooperation and people-to-people ties.





The head of the Luxembourg delegation, Director of the Department for Multilateral Organizations, the Americas and Eastern Europe of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg David Weiss emphasized the high dynamics of bilateral relations and noted that Kazakhstan is a crucial partner for Luxembourg in Central Asia.





The parties also focused on activities to strengthen inter-parliamentary dialogue and intensify trade and economic partnership.





While discussing Kazakhstan’s cooperation with the European Union, representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg reaffirmed support for visa liberalization between Kazakhstan and the EU.





The diplomats of the two countries also exchanged views on the issues on the international and regional agenda, reiterating their commitment to close cooperation within multilateral structures.





Concluding the meeting, the sides agreed to continue promoting close dialogue between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Luxembourg.





From 2005 to 2023 the gross inflow of direct investments from Luxembourg to Kazakhstan amounted to 2.6 billion US dollars. To date, 187 companies with Luxembourg participation have been registered in Kazakhstan.