Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Luxembourg hold Political Consultations
relevant news
Kazakhstan and South Korea Strengthen Cooperation in Ecology and Climate Change Mitigation
Kazakhstan and Spain like Two Strings of One Dombra
New Projects with Kazakhstan in the Field of Higher Education Discussed in Malaysia
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Israel
Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Interested in Strengthening Cooperation with Kazakh Business Groups
Transport and Transit Potential of Kazakhstan Presented in Bulgaria
National Dombra Day was Celebrated in the Center of Kuala Lumpur
UNESCO Congratulates Kazakhstan on National Dombra Day
For centuries, the dombra has been a storyteller, carrying through its strings to our youth the legends, emotions and aspirations of our ancestors. The journey of the Dombra Kuy from the Great Steppe of Eurasia to the global recognition by UNESCO is a testament of the universal language of music and its power to bridge cultures and generations," the Kazakh diplomat added.
Its sophisticated and gentle tonality produces enchanted sounds that paint images of the Kazakh steppe in the air. Sometimes it relaxes by its delicate tunes, sometimes it excites by resembling a herd of wild horses galloping across the wide prairie," the diplomat emphasised.
I wholeheartedly congratulate the people of Kazakhstan with the National Dombra Day and the 10th anniversary of the inscription of the Dombra Kuy on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity," she said.
It is not surprising that the Dombra Day is celebrated on the national level, because it clearly speaks to the hearts of the Kazakh people, it is important for their identity and their feeling of their connection to each other and to the environment," she emphasised.
Our appreciation goes once again to the national authorities of Kazakhstan for holding this event to commemorate the Dombra Kuy," she concluded.
Most viewed
