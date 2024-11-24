New Horizons of Kazakh-Polish Cooperation Identified in Astana

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Roman Vassilenko, received the Chargé d'Affaires of Poland in Kazakhstan, Michał Łabenda, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues, including deepening bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic, parliamentary, cultural, and educational spheres.





The Deputy Minister praised the active efforts of the Polish diplomat since his recent appointment to Astana and expressed confidence in the further strengthening of the successful cooperation between the two countries.





As part of strengthening the political dialogue, the parties reviewed the implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting between Foreign Ministers Murat Nurtleu and Radosław Sikorski on the sidelines of the 79th UN General Assembly session in New York (September 24, 2024) and during the Kazakh-Polish inter-ministerial consultations held in Warsaw (October 22-23, 2024).





The diplomats emphasized particularly fruitful trade and economic relations, as evidenced by the presence in Kazakhstan of well-known Polish companies such as "Polpharma" (pharmaceuticals), "Selena Group" (building chemicals), and "Stokson" (confectionery), among others. Furthermore, an agreement was reached to continue preparations for the 10th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, scheduled for 2025 in Astana (the co-chairs are the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology of Poland).





Łabenda expressed particular interest in expanding cultural ties and proposed organizing concerts and films in Kazakhstan.





Significant attention was also devoted to strengthening connections in the fields of education and science. It was noted that Poland is a popular destination for Kazakh students, with over 3,000 currently studying in the country. Moreover, about 20 Polish language teachers are employed in secondary and higher educational institutions in Kazakhstan, enhancing cultural and academic ties between the two countries.





In his turn, Vassilenko expressed support for the Polish side’s initiatives and emphasized a commitment to the development of comprehensive cooperation. He also congratulated the Polish diplomat on Poland’s Independence Day, celebrated on November 11, and extended best wishes for continued prosperity and well-being to the people of Poland.





Reference: Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Poland from January to September 2024 amounted to 852.8 million US dollars. In 2023, trade turnover reached USD 1.23 billion. Foreign direct investment from Poland totaling USD 447.8 million since 2005. Currently, 140 companies with Polish capital are operating in Kazakhstan, including Polpharma (Santo), Selena, Stokson, and others.





