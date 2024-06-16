OSCE Cyber Crime Initiatives in Central Asia under Discussion in Vienna

Tell a friend

The OSCE held its final conference in Vienna on the results of the first phase (2020-2024) of the Central Asia Cybercrime Capacity Building Project, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The heads of the main Central Asian law enforcement training institutions attended the Forum. The Kazakh delegation included representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of the Interior, the Academy of Law Enforcement Agencies under the Prosecutor General’s Office, and the Almaty Academy of the Ministry of the Interior named after Makan Yesbulatov.





The conference participants discussed the achievements and results of the project's first phase, as well as plans for the future. Views were exchanged on current trends and challenges in the fight against cybercrime.





Against the background of increasing cybercrime in the region, representatives of Central Asian countries stressed the importance of international cooperation for an effective criminal justice response to cybercrime and crimes related to electronic evidence.





The participants highly appreciated the results of the first phase of the project, noted the need for continuous improvement of methods to combat and adapt to new cyber threats, and expressed their willingness to continue cooperation in the second phase of the project, with a special focus on training and professional development of law enforcement officers.