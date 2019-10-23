Over 100 million euro raised to help rebuild Notre Dame, says French culture minister

A total of 104 million euro have been raised to rebuild the medieval cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris after April’s devastating fire, French Minister of Culture Franck Riester said on Tuesday.

A total of 104 million euro have been received from 350,000 donors," BFM Television quoted the minister as saying.

It is too early to say whether the accumulated sum will be enough [for restoration work]. Overall, contributors have pledged to allocate 922 million euro," he noted.Officially, four organizations are raising donations to rebuild the medieval icon - Centre des Monuments Nationaux, La Fondation Notre Dame, La Fondation du Patrimoine and La Fondation de France, TASS informs.

A fire broke out at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral on the evening of April 15. Due to the fierce blaze, the building’s spire and most of the roof collapsed. French authorities and private donors pledged hundreds of millions of euro to rebuild one of the French capital’s most significant landmarks. Offers of assistance came from Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and other countries.

