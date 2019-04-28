Participants of intra-Syrian talks came to Nur-Sultan

The city of Nur-Sultan is welcoming the delegations of the 12th regular intra-Syrian talks held as part of the Astana Process, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

A delegation of Russia led by Russian President's Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev came the first. Iranian delegation is headed by Ali Asghar Khaji, Iranian FM's Senior Aide for Special Political Affairs. Turkish delegation is led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Цnal," the MFA press service informs via Telegram.

Besides, a delegation of the government of Syria and armed opposition, as well as a delegation of Jordan, which is an observer country, the representatives of the Office of the UN High Commissioner and the International Committee of the Red Cross arrived in Nur-Sultan.

UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen is also expected in the Kazakh capital. He will participate in the intra-Syrian talks for the first time.

On April 25, the sides will hold bilateral and trilateral consultations. A plenary sitting with the adoption of a final document is scheduled for April 26.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.