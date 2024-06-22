20.06.2024, 11:09 8546
Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Presented his Credentials to UN Secretary-General
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
The Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Kairat Umarov presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN Headquarters in New York, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the Secretary-General warmly congratulated Ambassador Umarov on his new position and expressed confidence in the continued strengthening of the partnership with Kazakhstan. The UN Secretary-General fondly recalled his collaboration with President Tokayev, describing him as "a good friend with a global vision." He also praised Kazakhstan’s achievements on the international stage and highlighted the country’s strong relationships with nations worldwide.
Ambassador Umarov conveyed the greetings of the President of Kazakhstan and voiced support for the UN Secretary-General’s efforts in promoting multilateral initiatives in conflict prevention, peacemaking, peace-building, and sustainable development. He briefed the Secretary-General on the key reforms implemented by the President and outlined Kazakhstan's priorities within the United Nations framework.
In conclusion, both parties reaffirmed the importance of further enhancing the cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
21.06.2024, 09:52 1676
Kazakhstan’s Policies to Utilize Its Transit Potential Presented during ITF Day at OECD
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to International Organizations in Paris Askar Abdrakhmanov spoke at the International Transport Forum (ITF) Day at the headquarters of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event gathered Ambassadors of OECD member and partner states, senior management and competent experts of the two organizations engaged in discussions of the relevant issues of development of the global mobility system, the expansion of the "hard" and "soft" infrastructures of the international cargo traffic, measures for digitalization and decarbonization of transports, etc.
In his opening remarks, Secretary General of the ITF Kim Young Tae focused on multilateral efforts within the organization to generate relevant research and policy recommendations for the development of the global and regional transport networks.
OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann noted the close work of experts from the two organizations on elaborating approaches to planning the transport infrastructure investments, including the increasing use of artificial intelligence tools, and to strengthen the resilience of the transport infrastructure to natural disasters and other threats.
We are working together to help countries in Central and Southeast Asia to advance their decarbonization efforts as part of the Sustainable Infrastructure Program in Asia (SIPA), that governs the scale up the industry and energy infrastructure investments and shifting towards lower emissions and resilient development pathways aligned with the objectives of the Paris Agreement," Mathias Cormann said.
Speaking at the session "Connectivity in Times of Crisis", Ambassador Abdrakhmanov briefed the meeting attendees on the measures undertaken in Kazakhstan to further develop the transport infrastructure and the international freight transportation.
Astana’s efforts to develop transport cooperation with all the neighboring states and use the potential of both traditional and previously less developed routes were emphasized.
In particular, the beginning of the construction of second tracks on the "Dostyk - Moynty" railway section from the border of Kazakhstan and China, a container hub and dredging in the seaports of Aktau and Kuryk, a new "Darbaza - Maktaral" railway line with further access through Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran to the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean, the functioning of the eastern branches of the North-South corridor were highlighted.
Special attention paid to the work of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), widely known as the Middle Corridor, and statistics on the growth of its key indicators. The recent creation by the interested governments of a joint venture designed to become a single operator of cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor and the TITR Coordination Platform with the participation of the states of Central Asia and the South Caucasus, and the European Commission were mentioned.
The current geopolitical situation has created new economic and logistical challenges for Kazakhstan and other countries in the region, and the answers to them lie in closer cooperation with our neighbors and international partners," the Kazakh diplomat said.
The sessions of the ITF Day at OECD featured engaging discussions and exchange of views and experiences in addressing relevant issues of the sustainable development of the transport industry at the global and regional levels, further strengthening the ITF’s role in elaborating efficient policy recommendations and producing high-quality international standards in this area, taking into account the measures for further decarbonization and digitalization of transport, strengthening and practical implementation of the international transit potential of the nations, especially the landlocked ones, etc.
The International Transport Forum (ITF) at the OECD is an intergovernmental organization with 69 member countries. It acts as a think tank for transport policy and organizes the annual summit of transport ministers. The ITF is the only global body that covers all transport modes. The ITF is administratively integrated with the OECD, yet politically autonomous. Kazakhstan has been a member of the ITF since 2017.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.06.2024, 18:03 8341
Kazakhstan and Lithuania Set Course for Closer Cooperation
Tell a friend
Delegations from the Foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Lithuania held the 10th round of political consultations, comparing notes on the topical issues of bilateral and multilateral agenda, and reaffirming their commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in political, trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Kazakh delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko, and the Lithuanian side by Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Jonas Survila.
During the consultations, the parties explored ways to enhance trade-economic and investment partnership, implement promising projects in transport, energy and infrastructure sectors, as well as improve the legal framework for cooperation.
The interlocutors emphasized the importance of the implementating the agreements reached at the 14th meeting of the Kazakh-Lithuanian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held in Vilnius on 29 February this year.
The parties confirmed that a stable political dialogue has been built between Astana and Vilnius, and mutual support for the initiatives and candidates of the parties is also provided at various international platforms.
The effective work of the Kazakhstan-Lithuania Interparliamentary Friendship Group was highlighted, which facilitates expansion of contacts between MPs through specialized meetings, round tables discussions, briefings, and cultural events.
During the visit, Roman Vassilenko also held meetings with the Mayor of Klaipeda city Arvydas Vaitkus and Director General of the Port of Klaipeda Algis Latakas, during which he underscored the importance of cooperation in the field of transport and logistics: "I am confident that the visit of the Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev to Lithuania in May this year, along with the signing of the Memorandum on Cooperation within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route will give a significant impetus to the development of this area and create new opportunities for optimizing transport and logistic chains."
Overall, the Kazakh-Lithuanian negotiations confirmed the mutual interest of the parties in further strengthening cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.
The volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Lithuania for 2023 amounted to 223.6 million US dollars (exports - 92.9 million US dollars, imports - 130.7 million US dollars.
From 2005 to September 2023, the gross inflow of direct investments from Lithuania to Kazakhstan totaled 95 million US dollars.
As of January 1, 2024, 190 companies with Lithuanian capital are operating in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.06.2024, 16:19 8146
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Indonesia is Accredited to ASEAN
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
A ceremonial event was held at the headquarters of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) where the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Indonesia Serzhan Abdykarimov presented his letter of accreditation to the Secretary-General of ASEAN Kao Kim Hourn, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The diplomat conveyed warm greetings from the leadership of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, emphasizing that Kazakhstan recognizes the important role of ASEAN in ensuring peace, security, and development in the region. He expressed the country’s readiness to continue strengthening cooperation with the Organization and its member states in all areas of mutual interest.
The parties discussed opportunities and new prospects for interaction within Kazakhstan-ASEAN, CICA-ASEAN, and Central Asia-ASEAN formats.
The Secretary-General of ASEAN Kao Kim Hourn wished the Ambassador success and fruitful activities in the future.
ASEAN (10 states: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam) is one of the largest regional organizations with a combined population of 690 million people and a GDP of 3.6 trillion US dollars. (by the end of 2022) and a trade turnover of 3.6 trillion US dollars (by the end of 2023). The Organization embodies a successful example of Asian integration, is the basic structure for building multilateral regional cooperation and, in general, plays an important role in the Asia-Pacific region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.06.2024, 08:45 18671
Prospects for Cooperation in the Military-Technical Sphere Discussed in Belgrade
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Serbia Madi Atamkulov met with Serbian Defense Minister Bratislav Gašić, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the results of the visit of the head of the Serbian Defense Ministry to Astana, as well as issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed.
Bratislav Gašić expressed his satisfaction with the negotiations in the Kazakh capital, noting that the implementation of the agreements reached will be under special control.
In turn, the Kazakh diplomat informed the Minister about the development of some projects under consideration by the parties.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.06.2024, 20:39 19186
Astana and Tokyo Exchange Views on Bilateral Cooperation
Tell a friend
Current issues of political and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Japan were discussed at the talks between Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan A.Bakayev and Director General of the European Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan M.Nakagome, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The two sides thoroughly discussed key aspects of further strengthening the strategic partnership, intensifying economic ties, as well as expanding the bilateral legal framework.
They exchanged views on topical issues of coordination within multilateral structures such as the UN and the IAEA.
Both sides noted the importance of the forthcoming First Summit of the Dialogue "Central Asia plus Japan".
A.Bakayev underlined the importance of high-level visits to strengthen the political and economic dialogue between the countries and contribute to the further development of the strategic partnership.
M.Nakagome informed about the prospects of cooperation in such priority areas as transport and logistics, human resources development and "green" economy.
As a conclusion of the meeting, the Kazakh and Japanese sides agreed to maintain close dialogue at the level of foreign ministries to further strengthen and deepen cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.06.2024, 19:37 19346
Ambassador of Austria Received at the Foreign Ministry Upon Completion of His Mission
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the Republic of Austria Willy Kempel on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic mission in our country, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Welcoming active bilateral contacts and growing trade and economic engagement, the parties expressed mutual interest in further deepening and expanding mutual beneficial partnership.
Deputy Minister stressed the importance of maintaining political dialogue, increasing economic and investment cooperation, as well as broadening legal framework.
In conclusion, Roman Vassilenko thanked the Austrian diplomat for the fruitful interaction and his significant contribution to strengthening bilateral ties between Kazakhstan and Austria.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.06.2024, 12:34 19511
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of the Republic of North Macedonia
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan Satybaldy Burshakov presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Ambassador Burshakov conveyed congratulations and best wishes of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the election of Siljanovska-Davkova as head of state following the recent presidential elections.
In his address, the diplomat expressed the readiness to expand political, trade and economic partnership, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties. In this context, he shared the plans of the newly opened Embassy of Kazakhstan in Skopje for the near future. Ambassador briefed the leadership of North Macedonia about the democratic reforms and new economic policy carried out by President Tokayev aimed at modernizing Kazakhstan society and the state. He also informed about foreign policy priorities, including strategic partnership with the European Union and major international events scheduled in Kazakhstan.
In her speech, the first female President in the country’s history, G.Siljanovska-Davkova, congratulated and welcomed the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, while expressing her interest in promoting cooperation with Astana both bilaterally and multilaterally for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries. The President wished the head of the Kazakh diplomatic mission success in finding new approaches to the development of economic relations, increasing mutual trade, as well as intensifying cooperation in the fields of culture, education, healthcare and tourism. President Siljanovska-Davkova conveyed sincere greetings to the Head of our State, as well as gratitude for the congratulations on the occasion of her election as president.
During the conversation held after the ceremony, President of North Macedonia supported the Ambassador’s initiative to organize events in 2025 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, and also expressed interest in promoting mutual high-level visits, while noting the significant potential for cooperation with the new Government of North Macedonia.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.06.2024, 21:43 18361
Budapest Expressed Interest in Further Deepening of the Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Partnership
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Zhanibek Abdrashov, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary met with Mihály Varga, Minister of Finance of Hungary, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Mihály Varga is the head of the Kazakh-Hungarian interparliamentary friendship group in the State Assembly (Parliament), co-chairman of the intergovernmental council on trade and economic cooperation, as well as the Hungarian-Kazakhstan strategic council.
Mihály Varga noted that in recent years, Hungarian-Kazakh relations have reached a qualitatively high level, working groups on nuclear energy and scientific diplomacy have been established, the Hungarian oil and gas company "MOL" has launched a gas field "Rozhkovskoye" in Kazakhstan, as well as the efforts should be made to increase the volume of mutual trade to 1 billion US dollars, according to the instructions of the two leaders. The Minister stated that he intends to use his government position to this end.
The Minister of Finance also stated that Hungary will take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union on July 1, and that Budapest will work in the EU-Central Asia direction to increase EU economic competition in energy security, "connectivity", "Global Gateway", and trade routes.
The Ambassador noted that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Kazakh-Hungarian strategic partnership, during which time ties between the two countries have grown significantly. One example is Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s official visit to Astana in November 2023.
The sides confirmed Kazakhstan and Hungary’s strong strategic partnership, expressed positive interactions in bilateral and multilateral formats, and expressed mutual interest in further strengthening and developing Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
21.06.2024, 18:54MTI RK: the first meeting of the working group to consider the time zone petition was held 21.06.2024, 17:593266Kazakh President receives credentials from ambassadors of four countries 21.06.2024, 14:082586Roman Sklyar confirms construction of three TPPs in Kazakhstan 21.06.2024, 15:132416President Tokayev receives Omirzak Ozganbayev, Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan Veterans Organization 21.06.2024, 09:521426Kazakhstan’s Policies to Utilize Its Transit Potential Presented during ITF Day at OECD 19.06.2024, 14:4435081Head of State awards Kazakhstanis for their heroism during recent flooding 18.06.2024, 16:1725856Chingis Arinov: National marine detachment being created on Caspian Sea shores 19.06.2024, 22:5125836Head of State Tokayev signs law on mass media 19.06.2024, 17:3924361New Vice Minister of National Economy named in Kazakhstan 18.06.2024, 17:0923256Trade Committee: new standards and support 31.05.2024, 19:0185731Kazakh Head of State urges greater scientific work on forecasting natural disasters 31.05.2024, 18:4485371Fate of nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan to be decided at nationwide referendum - President 24.05.2024, 11:4884176Kazakh President Tokayev to address 46th Singapore lecture 31.05.2024, 16:2782801Hundreds of companies and educational facilities join ECO Netwok project across Kazakhstan 31.05.2024, 15:3081736Kazakh President visits new terminal at Almaty International Airport