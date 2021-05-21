Presidents of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan held bilateral talks

As part of the official visit of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Dushanbe, in the Kasri Millat palace, negotiations were held with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the presidential press office said on Thursday.





The parties considered a wide range of issues of the Kazakh-Tajik strategic partnership, paying special attention to strengthening the political dialogue, building up trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. They also touched upon the issues of ensuring security and stability in Central Asia and interaction within the framework of international structures.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to the leader of Tajikistan for hospitality shown to him and the entire Kazakh delegation.





We attach special attention and significance to this visit, since the agenda includes very important issues related to the development and strengthening of bilateral cooperation. There is something to talk about. Last year, the volume of trade reached $ 800 million, despite the pandemic. And we are ready to listen to your proposals for trade and economic area in this regard," the President of Kazakhstan said.





The head of state also talked on the issues of the international agenda, noting that both countries successfully cooperate with each other within the framework of the UN, SCO, OSCE. Along with this, the President thanked the Tajik leader for his continued support of Kazakhstani initiatives in the CICA and congratulated him on the successful chairmanship of Tajikistan in this structure in 2018-2020.





I believe that we have all the possibilities for building up cooperation in all directions. Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are, without any exaggeration, brotherly states," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.





Tajik-Kazakh relations today are dynamically developing in all spheres of cooperation. Kazakhstan ranks second among the leading trade and economic partners of Tajikistan. Spiritual, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, interaction in the field of security is strengthening. Our countries are successfully developing cooperation within the CIS, SCO, CSTO and CICA ", - said the President of Tajikistan.





Emomali Rahmon expressed readiness to further strengthen interaction between the two countries.













