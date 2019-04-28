Samsung postpones release of Galaxy Fold in U.S. market

Photo: Yonhap

Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday that it has decided to postpone the release of its Galaxy Fold smartphone in the United States due to problems found with the folding screen and related mechanism.

The South Korean tech giant, which originally planned to start selling the world's first foldable smartphone on Friday, said the initial market response has been positive with the folding phone showing vast potential. But there are areas where further improvements can be made, Samsung added.

Samsung had handed out its Galaxy Fold, with a retail price of US$1,980, to a select group of reviewers earlier this month after its first unveiling in February. Some have reported malfunctions in the foldable 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display after just one or two days of use, Yonhap reports.

While many reviewers shared with us the vast potential they see, some also showed us how the device needs further improvements that ensure the best possible user experience," Samsung said in a statement.

To fully evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests, we have decided to delay the release of the Galaxy Fold. We plan to announce the release date in the coming weeks," it added.

A few malfunctions have been linked to user error by reviewers removing a protective film that is integral to the screen, but there are some instances of problems with the device itself.

