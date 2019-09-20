Samsung sells more than 1 million Galaxy Note 10s in S. Korea

Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it has sold over 1 million Galaxy Note 10s in South Korea, making it the fastest Samsung smartphone to reach the milestone.

Sales of the Note 10, released only in 5G model in the domestic market on Aug. 23, surpassed the milestone 25 days after its launch on Monday, Samsung said. The first-month performance is the best among the Galaxy S and Note series, and more than double that of its predecessor, the Note 9, the firm said, Yonhap reports.

The previous high was Galaxy S8, which sold over 1 million units in its first 37 days, followed by S2 and S10, Samsung said.

The Note 10 is Samsung's premium large-screen smartphone that comes with a stylus S-Pen, whose price tag is at 1.2 million won (US$1,025) for a 6.3-inch display and 1.5 million won for a souped-up 6.8-inch screen.

The sales ratio of the standard and plus Note 10 models stood at 37 percent and 63 percent, respectively, over the period. The portion of female customers and those aged in their 20s increased compared with its predecessor, the company said.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.