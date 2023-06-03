This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Shenzhou-16 mission: Fresh crew heads for China Space Station
relevant news
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Jordan Held Telephone Conversation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Collection of popular Kazakh songs presented in Chinese in Beijing
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh-Belarus Inter-Ministerial Consultations were Held in Astana
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China increases flights between Xi'an, Central Asian nations
Central Asia is known as the heart of Asia and is key for the Belt and Road Initiative. China has great potential and broad prospects for cooperation in various fields in this region," Sun said. "The CAAC is playing a strategic supporting role, serving as a bridge in economic, trade and cultural exchanges, and it actively promotes cooperation and exchanges with the five Central Asian countries."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China-Central Asia ties help region stability
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Belarusian automaker MAZ featured at Kazakhstan Machinery Fair
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan, Sweden discussed issues of deepening cooperation in agro-industrial complex field
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan attends 4th Central Asia-China Ministerial Meeting
Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of our regional dialogue and is ready to actively cooperate for the implementation of specific projects and programs," Nurtleu said. "Trade and economic cooperation is one of the cornerstones of mutually beneficial partnership and the Central Asian countries have sufficient potential to progressively increase exports to China," he added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
27.05.2023, 12:51Kazakhstan companies can increase manufacturing production by another $46 billion 29.05.2023, 17:2838496Astana Opera’s Double Full House 30.05.2023, 18:5435816President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received credentials from foreign ambassadors 30.05.2023, 19:2235446New head Industrial Development Committee appointed 30.05.2023, 16:10Strict control of infection safety in medical services and other procedures is necessary - Alikhan Smailov on HIV prevention35126Strict control of infection safety in medical services and other procedures is necessary - Alikhan Smailov on HIV prevention 19.05.2023, 20:5868256Kazakhstan's Consulate General inaugurated in Xi'an 05.05.2023, 17:1966166Wages for military rank to grow by 30%, Kazakh President 24.05.2023, 16:5761911KZT240bln to be spent on Balkhash town's development 26.05.2023, 17:4257266Looming energy shortage in Kazakhstan 04.05.2023, 16:3756486Kazakhstan invited to develop oil and gas plays in Tajikistan